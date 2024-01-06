After Cutting Ties With Nike, Jason Day Spotted In Latest Malbon Golf Look At the Sentry

On January 2, Jason Day signed up with Malbon Golf as its first brand ambassador. With the new year, Day ended his relationship with Nike, an apparel brand that has endorsed him since 2016. As compared with Nike, which has big-shot golfers like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and cover girl Nelly Korda, Malbon is a newer brand in the game of golf. As per recent news, Nike lost a vital member in 2024, and was recently also entangled in rumors of losing Tiger Woods.

A few days back, in a Twitter post, Day was wearing the new brand’s apparel, which went viral on social media, and went on to receive huge backlash from fans. Many people censured his fashion as resembling the 1980s. On Friday, Day was again seen in Malbon apparel, wearing a blue t-shirt paired with pants of a different shade of blue. He also wore white and green Malbon shoes. Apart from this, let’s see how he has fared so far!

Jason Day’s Performance After Two Rounds at Sentry

Jason Day stands in the fifteenth position on the leaderboard. In his opening round, he carded a spectacular eagle on hole 15 and had seven birdies throughout the first round. His total score stood at 65 at the end of the round.

Then, going forward to round two, Day had putts in holes 5th, 9th, 12th, 14th and 15th. He only secured one unsuccessful bogey on hole 13. His score at the end of the round was 69. After two rounds, Day has a score of 12-under. This is a no-cut signature event, which means Day is going to play on Saturday and Sunday.

Moreover, in the first round of Sentry, Day was wearing a different set of clothes by Malbon Golf. He was wearing a white polo paired with a pair of cream trousers. His trousers had Malbon printed on them. His outfit also had a cap.

Nike is gradually losing top-tier golfers like Jason Day. Is Tiger Woods the next to leave? Or some other golfer. Only time can tell.