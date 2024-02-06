Ludvig Aberg Nears Tiger Woods’ Record With This Amazing Feat

Ludvig Aberg, who turned professional last year and bagged two titles in the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, has yet again set another feat. The Ryder Cup soldier has nearly matched Tiger Woods through a feat in the world rankings. Although Aberg’s chance to clinch the title at Pebble Beach didn’t become fruitful due to the cancellation of the Sunday round, he kept rising in the world rankings.

Aberg was the one golfer who was one stroke behind Wyndham Clark and only a final round couldn’t have helped him seal first place. Still, the absurd weather forced the authorities to cancel round four and conclude the event over 54 holes, announcing Wyndham Clark as the winner. Apart from this, let’s see how Aberg’s recent games spiked his rankings!

Ludvig Aberg Rises In The World Rankings After Pebble Beach Tournament

Aberg celebrated a PGA Tour win at the RSM Classic in his debut year. Then, he went on to play at the DP World Tour, where he again won a title. Later in September, he also played on the Ryder Cup team. These achievements ended up helping him advance in the world rankings. Recently, after his second-place finish in the PGA Tour’s signature event, he went up to 11th place on the OWGR. This jump inched him closer to Tiger Woods’ record. The golfer also became the fifth-highest-ranked Swedish player.

Also, this feat is even better when one knows that the only golfer who went up faster than Aberg is Tiger Woods. Aberg only turned professional last year, and considering that, he’s made quite his presence felt.

After Woods’ Masters win in 1997, it took him to number three, and with the pace at which Aberg is proceeding, he’ll can soon be expected to win a major and go to the top five.

As of now, getting into the OWGR rankings has become easier after the LIV golfers are excluded from it but anyway, Aberg’s achievement is nothing small and is something to be cherished.