Remembering the Greats That the Sport of Golf Lost in 2023

The year 2023 saw great marvels in the world of golf. But sadly, among all those, a few of the golfing greats were lost. Thus, as the year comes to an end, we remember those who made huge contributions to the sport of golf but sadly lost their lives in 2023.

Andy Bean

The golfer died in October due to problems that arose following a double lung transplant surgery. He returned from golf in 2014, and until then, he secured eleven PGA Tour wins and three PGA Tour Champions triumphs.

Ivor Robson

Ivor Robson died at the age of 83, but the reason for his demise wasn’t disclosed. He was known as the ‘Voice of the Open.’ He served at St. Andrews for 41 years until he retired in 2015. Added to these, he was the DP World Tour’s official starter.

Sir Michael Bonallack

He was called the greatest amateur English golfer. At the age of 88, Bonallack took his last breath in September. He won the Amateur Championship not once but five times. Moreover, he worked in the R&A as a secretary from 1984 to 1999. He participated in nine Walker Cup editions and was acting captain in 1971. He also received an induction into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

John Paramor

Earlier this year, Paramor passed away suddenly at the age of 67. He was the referee on the DP World Tour for forty-four years until his retirement in 2020. He was quite an expert in his job.

Betsy Rawls

She died at the age of 95 in October. In her era of dominance, she had a splendid resume. She secured 55 LPGA Tour wins, including eight major wins. The list of majors includes winning the US Women’s Open four times. She was also inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and served as director of the tour for 17 years.

Dale Reid

She passed away in November at the age of 64 while struggling with cancer. She also led the Solheim Cup team twice. She played against America four times and led her team to victory twice. Apart from these, she won 21 times on the LET Tour and also went on to receive the LET Order of Merit.

Don January

The American golfer died at the age of 93 in May. He clinched his major win at the PGA Championship in 1967. He also has ten PGA Tour wins. In the PGA Tour Champions Series, he won 22 times, becoming the seventh person to do so. He was also part of the US Ryder Cup team twice.

John Bland

He died at the age of 77 with 36 professional wins in his 40-year-old career. He has two triumphs on the DP World Tour and nineteen wins on the Sunshine Tour.

These golf figures will forever be remembered for their contributions to the sport and the impact they had on people close to them and the people they had the honor to influence with their work.