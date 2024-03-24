LIV Golfer Paul Casey Makes A Stellar Return To The DP World Tour At The Singapore Classic

Oct 21, 2023; Doral, Florida, USA; Paul Casey looks on from the seventh tee during the second round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Casey’s return to the DP World Tour at the Singapore Classic saw him getting himself placed on tied for fifth rank on the leaderboard after the third round. His comeback story has highlighted the fact that LIV Golf does have some top talents who can give hard competitions to any level of golfers.

The Englishman’s decision to join the Saudi-based league got him penalized by the DP World Tour. However, he opted to let go of his membership just like a few other fellow European players. But recently, he was called in to play at Laguna National Golf Resort Club via a sponsor’s exemption. It was the main title sponsor, Porsche, who invited him to play this week.

This is Paul Casey‘s fourth event outside the LIV Golf league ever since he joined it back in the summer of 2022. The 46-year-old has shown his caliber and what is required to win a DP World Tour event. He is already a 15-time champion on the tour.

Analyzing Paul Casey’s Performance At The Singapore Classic

The Englishman shot a blistering round of 4 under 68 in the opening round of his comeback DP World Tour event on Thursday. His scorecard had five birdies and a bogey. This was followed by a decent round of 2 under 70 in the second round at Laguna National Golf Resort Club. On Friday, his scorecard saw two birdies less compared to the first round, but, his bogey count remained the same.

Paul Casey had a quite happening round on Saturday at the Singapore Classic. He started his third round with a brilliant birdie on the first hole and followed it with a blistering eagle on the third hole. Before ending his front nine holes, the golfer shot a birdie and two unfortunate bogeys.

The 46-year-old’s back-nine holes on Saturday kicked off with a par on the 10th hole. Later on, he shot a bogey on the 11th hole. Despite a spree of four consecutive birdies from the 13th to the 16th hole, his double bogey on the 17th hole reduced his score to 4 under 68.

Casey is four strokes short of the 54-hole leader David Micheluzzi. If he has to claim his 16th DP World Tour title, he has to be brilliant on Sunday at the Singapore Classic.