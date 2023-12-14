“Nice Win After Losing Jon Rahm”: PGA Tour Scores Another Win With Rising Star After Losing Spaniard

Jun 25, 2023; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Min Woo Lee plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is having a tough fall season with Jon Rahm‘s departure. Moreover, Rahm will be playing in the rival league, LIV Golf. But, in this period of jeopardy, the tour finds relief, with Min Woo Lee confirming his schedule with the PGA Tour for next season. Apart from Lee, Tony Finau has confirmed his presence on the 2024 PGA Tour roster.

As this news went viral on Twitter, fans couldn’t hold back their happiness and showered their content through comments.

A fan showed his gesture of relief as, after losing Rahm, good news finally arrived.

With so many new changes in the golf world, let’s speculate where the PGA Tour stands now.

The PGA Tour is in deep waters of dismay following departure of Jon Rahm

The PGA Tour is going through a tough time. While the date to finalize the framework agreement nears, its asset, Jon Rahm, left the tour. Rahm left the tour at a juncture where LIV has an upper hand in negotiations and the PGA Tour lags behind. In these times of ordeal, when some significant golfers have refused to continue for money, others have stayed back.

Rory McIlroy has decided to support his tour. Tiger Woods, who returned after a long time of rehabilitation, is continuing with PGAT. Also, players like Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, and many others are reported to be seen at the marquee events.

The PGA Tour is also contemplating having other financial backing than PIF. It has already received a lot of sponsorship requests. On that note, though the PGA Tour is striving, with time, it will get through the storm and approach bright days.