LIV Golfers Speculated To Be Welcomed Back To The PGA Tour Per Strong Claims

September 25, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team USA vice-captain Steve Stricker on the driving range prior to the start of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As per reports, LIV golfers are speculated to come back to the PGA Tour as a part of an ongoing deal with the PIF, but a final agreement is yet to be reached. Steve Stricker said that some of the LIV members are willing to make a return as part of the peacemaking between the two circuits. The golf world was split into two halves after the inception of LIV Golf and since then, it has tried to bring both parties (LIV and the PGAT) under a single umbrella.

As a result, a merger was signed in June 2023 but a framework agreement had yet to be settled. Finally, a deal was to be signed off between both sides, and the American circuit was expected to allow LIV golfers to come back. Steve Stricker is also certain that these players are more than willing to come back.

Steve Stricker Confident That LIV Golfers Wish To Return To The PGA Tour

In a bold claim, Stricker stated that some golfers have told him that they wish to play regular tour events.

“I know the guys, some of them on the LIV tour want to come back and play out on the regular Tour. I know that for a fact, and so it’s kind of a wait-and-see game, especially for us out here.”

Added to that, the PGA Tour Champions player reflected on why he is still interested in regular tour dealings.

“It doesn’t impact us very much, but I’m still interested in the happenings and what’s going to happen and what’s going to come for us.”

The LIV circuit attracted several top-tier Ryder Cup warriors, like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau, with whom Stricker has played in the past. Also, as of late, LIV has signed two of the best European Ryder Cup players, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

The PGA Tour events seem bland without these golfers and only the majors include some of these top-tier LIV names. Even, Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts about including LIV golfers at Bethpage Ryder Cup next year, allowing them to come back to the PGA Tour without penalty.

So, it is to see what decision is reached before April and what the set-up of the PGAT-LIV deal looks like for the future of golf.