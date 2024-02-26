Who Is Jake Knapp? Five Interesting Facts About 2024 Mexico Open Champion

Jake Knapp tees off at the 10th hole at the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open PGA Korn Ferry Tour at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jake Knapp inspired the entire golfing fraternity after winning his first PGA Tour title at Vidanta Vallarta. He defeated Sami Valmiki by a two-shot margin to win the 2024 Mexico Open. For his victory, he received a hefty amount of 1.458 million, which was his biggest career paycheck.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old American golfer was born in Costa Mesa, California on May 31, 1994. He decided to turn professional way back in 2016. He graduated from the University of California in Los Angeles. As his grandparents were based in Palm Springs, California, he grew up playing golf there.

But that’s not all about the 2024 Mexico Open Champion. Here are five interesting facts about him:

Advertisement

1) Knapp was a bouncer at a nightclub

Jake Knapp was a bouncer at a nightclub in California from the fall of 2021 to the spring of 2022. During those nine months, he used to work as a security official at night and played golf in the mornings.

2) Endorses Anaheim Ducks

The 29-year-old American has been spotted wearing the Anaheim Ducks logo. It is a National Hockey League that competes in the Western Conference. The CEO and President, Tim Ryan, of the NHL league is a member of the club the golfer is associated with. One day, they played nine holes and after seeing the golfer’s exceptional skills, he handed him a decent sponsorship deal.

3) Shot 61 in a US Open Qualifier

When Jake Knapp was in High School, he shot a blistering round of 61 in a US Open qualifying match held at Newport Beach, California. At that event, his best friend, Carter Norris, was to be his bagman but woke up late and reached the golf course when the American had already started his 10th hole.

4) Made his PGA Tour Debut in 2015

The 29-year-old American first played a PGA Tour event back in 2015. It was the Farmers Insurance Open where he shot two rounds of 73 and 72. However, he could not finish inside the cutline at the event. After that, in the same year, he played at the US Open where he shot 10 over par to miss the cut.

5) Playing his rookie season on the PGA Tour

Jake Knapp won the 2024 Mexico Open in his ninth start on the PGA Tour. He is a Tour rookie this season and after his sensational win at the Vidanta Vallarta, he has already received a full member status.

Advertisement

With the kind of talent the American golfer has, it is almost certain that he would reach further heights. All he needs to do is maintain his form and keep growing his skill sets. So, will Knapp be another superstar on the US-based Tour? For that, fans have to be patient to get the answer.