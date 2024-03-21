Player Director Says Tiger Woods was ‘Very Engaged’ In The PGA Tour’s Meeting With The PIF

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Webb Simpson, one of the six Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board, stated that Tiger Woods “was very engaged” in the PGA Tour’s recent meeting with the PIF Head Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Earlier during The Players Championship last week, reports circulated that the Tour’s Policy Board Player Directors will be meeting with Saudi’s Public Investment Fund. Also, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth confirmed that rumors about the secret meeting were true.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan later went on to announce that the meeting was “constructive,” as per his memo to the membership. Now, reports suggest that the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and his six-player directors, alongside a few members of Strategic Sports Group, met with PIF’s governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Player Director Webb Simpson Elaborates On Tiger Woods’ Take On The PIF-PGAT Meeting

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Simpson stated that the 15-time major champion was involved in the meeting. He added that the legendary golfer had been a great leader and they rely a lot on him.

“Outside of our meeting he’s been super engaged along the way. He’s a great leader and I really think he’s taken the position of our leader and we rely on him a lot,”

Webb Simpson further stated that he was more interested in knowing what kind of person PIF’s governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan was. He wanted to know more about LIV Golf and Yasir’s intention behind it. The Player Director also added that the PIF Head also wanted to learn what kind of thinking they had and what they wanted.

“What I was interested in going there was to learn more about who he is and what he’s thinking. Learn about LIV more. What was your intention and hope there? How’s it going? All that kind of stuff. A meet and greet and learn.” Simpson continued, “I think he wanted to learn from us kind of what we think. We wanted to figure out what he thinks.”

Simpson’s description of Yasir Al-Rumayyan indicated that the latter wanted the game of golf to grow globally. Although he did not give much details about the meeting, it seems that it has impacted the Player Directors a lot. It remains to be seen what outcome comes off of this meeting before the PGA Tour and PIF finalize their framework.