Rickie Fowler Humorously Signs Jordan Spieth’s New Car After Hole-in-One At The 2024 Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth was having a poor round until an ace turned his fate around. As the happy occasion came forth, Spieth’s friend, Rickie Fowler, celebrated it uncannily by signing on the car that Jordan Spieth won, a Lexus. On Thursday, Spieth had five bogeys and one double bogey, which landed his score at 4-over after fourteen holes. He had only four holes left to turn around the score.

On the 15th hole, the golfer had an even-par score but on hole 16, he took a 177-yard shot and dropped an eagle. This was followed by a birdie on hole 17 and finally, the round ended with a one-over. After carding an eagle, Spieth received a new car, and to make the occasion even more exciting, Fowler went on to sign the windshield of the car while Spieth was sitting inside the car, and this caugh the attention of fans on social media.

Spieth carried that momentum to his next day and finished at 4-under 68 by carding seven birdies throughout the round. With that, he ended up on the tenth position on the leaderboard. This amazing display of gameplay after a rough start came as a surprise and Spieth went on to talk about how he felt during his entire game.

Jordan Spieth Is Confident About His Gameplay At The Valero Texas Open

After Brandel Chamblee’s comments on Jordan Spieth’s streak of poor performances, the golfer ended up proving him wrong. Spieth feels that he’s been doing a lot better than he was and seemed confident enough at the event, which is taking place before the first major of the PGA Tour. Reflecting on his performance, Spieth said,

“I’m playing so much better than I’ve been scoring and it doesn’t like look like it. It’s hard to explain.”

Then, he continued to elaborate that he played worse but was gradually getting better.

“I’ve played way worse and had consecutive top-10s than the missed cuts that I’ve had. It’s just very bizarre. Like my game feels fine and I’m just not getting much out of it.”

Thus, it is to see if Spieth can take his performance forward this way and finally win the Valero Texas Open and end his winless drought. It’ll be interesting to watch Spieth clinch a triumph on the tour after nearly two years.