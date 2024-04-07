Rickie Fowler’s Fashion Mishap At The 2011 Masters Highlights Augusta National’s Unique Rules

Apr 4, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Rickie Fowler tees off from the 10th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler is known for his unique fashion sense. However, back in the 2011 Masters, when he made his debut at the Augusta National Golf Club, he had to follow the protocol just like all the other golfers. Back then, the 22-year-old golfer sat for an interview at the media center with his classic cap worn backward look. He was instructed by an Augusta National member to turn the cap with his face in the right direction.

Advertisement

Fowler immediately replied that he had his cap backward so that people could see his face clearly. However, “rules are rules” at Augusta as he was again instructed to turn the cap facing forward. The talented fan-favorite golfer had to comply with Masters rules.

At the 2011 Masters, Rickie Fowler finished T38 on the leaderboard. He shot four rounds of 70-69-76-74 to finish 1 under par at Augusta National Golf Club. His first Masters paycheck fetched him $36,800 in prize money.

Advertisement

The entire golfing fraternity knows that Fowler’s fashion sense is probably the strangest among all the players. Interestingly, he follows an ‘Orange Sunday’ tradition. This means that the six-time PGA Tour champ wears orange in the final rounds on Sunday in any golf tournament. The reason behind it is that he honors his teammates at Oklahoma State University who wore the same colors during their collegiate days.

Has Rickie Fowler Ever Won The Masters? Exploring The PGA Tour Pro’s Best Finish At Augusta And Odds In 2024 Edition

The 35-year-old American has participated in ten editions of the prestigious first major of the season from 2011 to 2020. He has missed the cut at Augusta National just once in 2016. His best finish came in 2018. He finished as solo runner-up to the winner, Patrick Reed, who defeated him by merely one stroke.

However, this was not the first time Rickie Fowler finished inside the top 10 on the leaderboard of the Masters. Back in 2015, he recorded a T5 finish at Augusta National. Then in 2019, he recorded his third-best finish of T9 at the prestigious major championship.

For three consecutive editions, Folwer has not been eligible to play at the Masters since 2020. He will be making his comeback at the 2024 Masters. As per BetMGM Sportsbook, he has +6600 odds to win the prestigious green jacket.

Advertisement

Despite immense talent, Rickie Fowler is still searching for his first major title win. Although he has not had quite a memorable 2024 season on the PGA Tour so far, he will still hope to perform better at the first major of the season next week.