Rory McIlroy Implements Key Changes In Bid to Secure 2024 Masters Victory And Complete Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy incorporated two changes to complete his grand slam by winning the 2024 Master’s Tournament, as per a report. He is willing to put an end to his major drought since his last PGA Championship triumph in 2014. He has not won a major since a decade, and in the 2022 Masters Tournament, he missed out the trophy by three shots to Scottie Scheffler. Following that, 2023 couldn’t get McIlroy even to the weekend, resulting in an utter disappointment.

Therefore, looking out for a definitive triumph in 2024, McIlroy chose to implement major changes. What are these changes? Let’s take a look at that!

Rory McIlroy Is Determined To Win The Green Jacket At The Masters Tournament

The four-time major winner will miss the Par 3 contest so that he can abstain from any build-up to the tournament that would consume a lot of his time. Apart from this, he has also started to practice with Butch Harmon, who worked previously with McIlroy in 2020 during a slump.

Harmon also guided Tiger Woods from 1993 to 2004 and worked with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler as well. Having received such guidance, Rory is confident about his Masters’ preparation and has reflected on it.

“I feel good…My major play has definitely improved a bit over the last few years. Seven of the last eight I’ve finished in the top 10 and I’ve had a couple of really good chances in there as well. It’s getting close.”

Then, he continued to talk about the fact that he’s feeling more equipped for the majors.

“I’m confident. I feel like my game is more well-equipped to contend in Major championships more consistently…Yes I’ve won major championships in my career…I feel like my performances in majors used to be a little volatile, whereas now they are a little more consistent…got four really good venues for the majors this year and I’m excited for that as well.”

Thus, it’s time to see how Rory McIlroy performs at Augusta National. Apart from him, Tiger Woods will also be making his return to the Masters Tournament after backing out last year due to health issues. He ended up taking an early scouting trip to the venue. The Augusta National field will display a star-studded roster and a lot of gameplay and excitement awaits fans in April.