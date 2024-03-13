‘If The Fans Are Upset, Then Look At The Guys That Left’: Scottie Scheffler Blames LIV Golfers For Golf Split

Scottie Scheffler blamed the LIV fraternity for fracturing the golf world in half. He also thinks that the best players are not participating in the signature events because of the inception of the rival league. Scheffler will try to defend his title at the 50th Players Championship, but top-tier LIV names like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau will miss out on the field.

Scottie also believes that the PGA Tour is unable to include all the best players in the world because some players are now teeing up at the LIV events. The world no. 1 expressed his anger at the state of the sport in a recent interview.

Scottie Scheffler Blames LIV Golf For The Current State of Golf

Scheffler went ahead and blamed the golfers who left the PGA Tour for money:

“If the fans are upset, then look at the guys that left. We had a tour, we were all together and the people that left are no longer here. At the end of the day, that’s where the splintering comes from.”

Added to that, he continued,

“As far as our tour goes, like I said, we’re doing our best to create the best product for the fans, and that’s really where we’re at…If guys want to go take the money and leave, then that’s their decision…I’m not going to sit here and tell guys not to take hundreds of millions of dollars. If that’s what they think is best for their life, then go do it.”

Scheffler further talked about how he’s committed to the PGA Tour and that he’s enjoying the growth of the tour. Over that, he’s least concerned about the PIF-funded league. On Tuesday, Jay Monahan disclosed in a press conference that the PGA Tour is expecting an investment of $3 billion from the sovereign fund that supports LIV Golf. So, is this a point of unison? Monahan stated that the fans were tired of rivalry and hence this deal could be a closure.

Saudi PIF head Yasir Al-Rumayyan is supposed to meet the player directors of the tour, who are also on the board of PGA Tour Enterprises. As Monahan accelerated the proceedings, he was asked in the same presser whether he received backing from the tour regarding these negotiations. To which he replied that his position as a commissioner is uncertain. Thus, it is to be seen what the final decision for the PGAT-PIF talks comes out to be in the upcoming days.