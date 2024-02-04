High Winds And Heavy Rain Put A Damper On The Final Round Of The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Feb 2, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday round at Pebble Beach is an aspect of speculation, as the weather at the location is pathetic for holding a tournament. The rain and winds are giving a tough time to the players competing on the course. Despite that, Wyndham Clark defied all odds and managed to bag a score of 12-under-60 with an astounding round 3 performance at Pebble Beach.

Although the focus should be on the reigning US Open winner, it has turned to mother nature due to its erratic nature, which puts the tournament in a dilemma. Hence, the chief referee has addressed the matter to the media.

Chief PGA Referee Troubled By Weather Concerns Amidst The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Gary Young addressed the worsening weather conditions in an interview and said,

“We’re going to be in here at 5.00am tomorrow morning to assess what’s going on. We have really high winds forecasted, it hasn’t come down at all…sustained winds 35 to 40 miles per hour in the morning. So we’re going to come in and we are going to make a decision on whether or not we’re going to be able to start”, thus, relying on the weather conditions in the morning.

Added to that, he referred to the possibility of shifting the game to Monday.

“Right now we’re scheduled to start at 7.45am. At 5.15am we’re going to message the players and let them know whether or not there’s going to be a delay to the tee times…Obviously our regulations say we need to make every effort to play 72 holes, which includes playing on Monday…we would not start play on Monday if we knew we couldn’t finish the round on Monday.”

Lastly, the maximum time that the PGA association can delay on Monday is 10:15 am. But as per the weather forecast, there’s a chance of rain showers, and the course will be muddy. If the Monday round takes place, Clark’s performance in the third round wouldn’t be a course record, but if the game is played over 54 holes, Clark will not only earn a whopping $3.6 million but also FedEx Cup points.

The association also hopes to organize a Tuesday round in extreme cases.