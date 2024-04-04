‘One Of Us Can Get It Done’: Jon Rahm And Bubba Watson Discuss LIV Golfers’ Chances Of Winning The 2024 Masters

The entire golf world is ready for the first major of the season at Augusta National Golf Club. The tournament will feature players from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf competing together on the same field for the coveted green jacket. Recently, Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson have discussed the chances of the Saudi-backed league players winning the 2024 Masters.

At the turn of the year, Augusta National announced that Joaquin Niemann would be receiving a special invitation to play at the upcoming major. This certainly boosted the morale of the entire LIV Golf league membership. Also, Rahm will be entering the field as the defending champion of the prestigious title.

In a recent interview, three captains of the LIV Golf team, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, and Phil Mickelson, spoke about the prospects of one of their players winning the 2024 Masters.

Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson Are Confident That One Of The LIV Golf Players Will Win The 2024 Masters

While speaking to the media, the Spaniard was asked if one of the 13 LIV Golf players could win the first major of the season. To which, Rahm replied that there were a few major champions in the league. However, he added that a lot of players are of major champion quality.

“That is a very hard question to answer but there is quite a few major champions in LIV and there is a few that are major champion quality golfers. So just pure numbers alt wise if you go with math wouldn’t be the highest. But I’m confident that one of us can get it done maybe again this year,” Jon Rahm said.

Later on, Bubba Watson expressed his confidence in LIV golfers winning the 2024 Masters. He added that all the players across the globe were playing good golf and he hopes that one of their players wins the green jacket at Augusta National.

“133%. There’s some some great golf being played out here some great golf being played on the other tours. And so it’s going to be a battle but at the end of the day that’s individual. So we’re pulling for our friends no matter where they play. But it’s going to be a battle and and hopefully it is a LIVplayer because I’m one of those that’s up there at the top. And I’m hopefully I’m in that top five or challenging on Sunday.”

The 2024 Masters starts on April 11 and will feature all the top golf stars from both leagues. Now, it remains to be seen if the predictions made by Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson on a LIV Golf player winning the title at Augusta National come true or not!