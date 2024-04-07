2024 Valero Texas Open Sunday Final Round Tee Times And Pairings Unveiled

Apr 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Akshay Bhatia talks with his caddie before teeing off at the first hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is currently underway at the TPC San Antonio with only 18 holes left to play. Currently, Akshay Bhatia is on the top of the leaderboard with a total score of 15 under par and is looking to vie for his second PGA Tour victory.

Following him is Denny McCarthy, who is yet to make a triumph on the tour, with a total score of 11 under par. Apart from the golfer, Brendon Todd is also giving tough competition to fellow golfers as he sits on the solo third position on the leaderboard with a total score of 8 under par before the start of the fourth round for the Valero Texas Open.

Round Four Tee Times And Pairings For The 2024 Valero Texas Open

Following are the tee times and groupings for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:

Tee 1:

10:20 a.m. Martin Laird, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

10:30 a.m. Chez Reavie, Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat

10:40 a.m. Ryan Moore, Matti Schmid, Peter Kuest

10:50 a.m. Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Bud Cauley

11:00 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Josh Teater, Max Homa

11:10 a.m. Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens

11:20 a.m. Parker Coody, Mac Meissner, Jordan Spieth

11:30 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Vince Whaley

11:40 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Bjork, Adam Scott

11:50 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adam Schenk

12:00 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin

12:10 p.m. Rico Hoey, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren

12:20 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg

12:30 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd

10th Tee:

10:20 a.m. Vincent Norrman, C.T. Pan, Davis Thompson

10:30 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman

10:40 a.m. Joe Highsmith, Aaron Baddeley, Tyler Duncan

10:50 a.m. Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Nate Lashley

11:00 a.m. Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Bronson Burgoon

11:10 a.m. Victor Perez, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune

11:20 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner, Dylan Wu

11:30 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody

11:40 a.m. Tom Whitney, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Yu

11:50 a.m. Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:00 p.m. David Lipsky, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun

12:10 p.m. Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson

12:20 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles

12:30 p.m. Ben Silverman, Ryan McCormick

As the Valero Texas Open gets to an end today, it remains to see which of these golfers get a chance to clinch a victory at the $9,200,000 prize event.