2024 Valero Texas Open Sunday Final Round Tee Times And Pairings Unveiled

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is currently underway at the TPC San Antonio with only 18 holes left to play. Currently, Akshay Bhatia is on the top of the leaderboard with a total score of 15 under par and is looking to vie for his second PGA Tour victory.
Following him is Denny McCarthy, who is yet to make a triumph on the tour, with a total score of 11 under par. Apart from the golfer, Brendon Todd is also giving tough competition to fellow golfers as he sits on the solo third position on the leaderboard with a total score of 8 under par before the start of the fourth round for the Valero Texas Open.
Round Four Tee Times And Pairings For The 2024 Valero Texas Open
Following are the tee times and groupings for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:
Tee 1:
10:20 a.m. Martin Laird, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson
10:30 a.m. Chez Reavie, Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat
10:40 a.m. Ryan Moore, Matti Schmid, Peter Kuest
10:50 a.m. Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Bud Cauley
11:00 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Josh Teater, Max Homa
11:10 a.m. Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens
11:20 a.m. Parker Coody, Mac Meissner, Jordan Spieth
11:30 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Vince Whaley
11:40 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Bjork, Adam Scott
11:50 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adam Schenk
12:00 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin
12:10 p.m. Rico Hoey, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren
12:20 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg
12:30 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd
10th Tee:
10:20 a.m. Vincent Norrman, C.T. Pan, Davis Thompson
10:30 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman
10:40 a.m. Joe Highsmith, Aaron Baddeley, Tyler Duncan
10:50 a.m. Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Nate Lashley
11:00 a.m. Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Bronson Burgoon
11:10 a.m. Victor Perez, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune
11:20 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner, Dylan Wu
11:30 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody
11:40 a.m. Tom Whitney, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Yu
11:50 a.m. Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard
12:00 p.m. David Lipsky, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun
12:10 p.m. Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson
12:20 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles
12:30 p.m. Ben Silverman, Ryan McCormick
As the Valero Texas Open gets to an end today, it remains to see which of these golfers get a chance to clinch a victory at the $9,200,000 prize event.
