Jon Rahm Withdraws From Tiger Woods’ Inaugural Golf League

World No. 3 Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the first season of Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s upcoming innovative TGL league, scheduled to kick off in January 2024. Rahm was among the first of the 24 players announced to be a part of the league last November. Speculations arose after fans noticed that his name was missing from the TGL’s official website.

The TGL is Tiger Woods’ tech-based indoor golf league that comes in collaboration with PGA Tour pro Rory McIlroy. With some of the biggest names, like tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Steph Curry, already invested in the venture, Jon Rahm pulling out at the last moment comes as a shock. But what led the 2023 Masters Champion to opt out of the inaugural season at the last hour?

Jon Rahm Makes a Sudden Withdrawal From the TGL

Amid the speculations of why he was missing from the TGL roster, Rahm announced on Thursday on his social media that he was sad on not being part of the first season of the TGL.

“While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone involved, and may the best team win!”

While this may seem like an internal rift between Woods, McIlroy, and Rahm, TGL’s statement later went on to clarify the notion: “We will miss him during the inaugural TGL season.”

“We understand that players have to balance a lot of different facets of their professional and personal lives, respect Jon’s choice, and wish him well.”

which indicates that Rahm’s schedule became a little too overwhelming to fit in his appearance at Tiger Woods’ league. Woods’ innovative series is all set to transform the sport of golf with its unique structure, gameplay, and highly interactive fan experience. Here’s why it is a sure recipe for success:

TGL Enters Golf With a Unique and Off-beat Fan Experience

Owned primarily by TMRW Sports, the TGL will be an indoor golfing experience comprising six teams with three PGA Tour players each, who will be playing 18-hole golf matches in a golf simulator every Monday in Palm Beach, Florida. With ESPN already geared up to air the season, the matches will have players mic’d up for that edge and fans betting on their favourite teams to enhance engagement.

In addition to Woods and McIlroy, other top names announced to be part of the league include Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, and Max Homa. And with Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Kevin Kisner, Min Woo Lee and Lucas Glover’s names being announced last month, the TGL wrapped up its roster. Big-time investors in the TGL, Serena Williams and her husband have also already purchased a team, the Los Angeles Golf Club, in the league.

With big names and high hopes, the TGL is all set to revolutionize golf, aiming to reel in younger fans to the sport with their unique ideas. And with golf’s biggest names out of the league, the TGL made clear in a statement that a replacement for Rahm would be announced soon.