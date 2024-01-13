‘We’re Exhibition Golfers On The CW’: Fans Take A Jibe at LIV Golf’s New ‘We’re Pro Golfers’ Marketing Gimmick Featuring Brooks Koepka

LIV Golf will be back in action on February 2, 2024, with its first tournament being again at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba. However, before the start of its third season, they recently posted a new marketing video which featured star golfers of the Smash GC team such as Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, and Jason Kokrak.

All three Smash GC players were seen saying, “We’re pro golfers,” followed by a cheeky line that all professionals must relate to. Brooks Koepka was the first one to come in the video and say that he would love to listen about when someone broke their 100 mark in golf. He was followed by Graeme McDowell who came in just to say that he did have a glove in his pocket.

However, the marketing gimmick was not taken pretty well by the fans on X. Fans heavily trolled LIV Golf and their marketing team calling the video a gimmick, and shared multiple reactions in the comment section.

Fans React To LIV Golf’s Recent Marketing Gimmick

NUCLR GOLF, a top stop for golf fans for updates, shared Smach GC’s recent video on X. Soon after they posted it, fans jumped into the comment section and had various other versions of “We’re pro golfers.”

One of the fans sarcastically stated that LIV golfers were “exhibition golfers on the CW” and no one watches them.

Another fan described the video as “cringy”.

A fan asked where was Matt Wolff in the video. Well, Matt Wolff has been traded to RangeGoats GC and Talor Gooch has replaced him.

There was a fan who noticed something very unique. He stated that all the other players were wearing Smash GC T-shirts while the captain Brooks Koepka was spotted wearing a Nike T-shirt. He further guessed that the American golfer must have had a team logo on his Nike shoes.

Various other fans had different versions of “we’re pro golfers”. Some fans criticized LIV Golf’s new marketing gimmick while some were also in favor of it. Let’s take a closer look at some top comments from fans on X:

Whatever the reaction was to Smash GC’s recent video, one thing is clear that the Saudi-backed league is all set for its third season. The Smash GC team looks even stronger with Talor Gooch’s inclusion who was the Individual champion in 2023. Captain Brooks Koepka has already been sensational so far, not just in the league but also at the majors. Now, it remains to be seen if they can utilize their resources next month at Mayakoba.