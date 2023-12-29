The Real Reason Why Jon Rahm Left the PGA Tour For LIV Golf

Jon Rahm‘s season began with a triumph at Sentry with two strokes over Collin Morikawa. This was just the first of four season wins at the PGA Tour. He also won the Masters Tournament in April by defeating Brooks Koepka. Like the start of the golf season, it also ended with a bang for Rahm. The two-time major winner appeared in a black LIV jacket.

Thus, an intriguing question that kept everybody speculating was: why? The man who was against the format just switched his morals for money? Or was he unhappy in his previous circuit? An attempt to answer all these questions is made by considering the overall incidents throughout the year.

Why did Jon Rahm betray his golf circuit?

Jon Rahm’s move was quite unexpected by the golf community. Moreover, while rumors were circulating about his switch, he stayed silent. But a golfer who was against the format of LIV switched for money? In his past press conference statements, he clearly said that no amount of money could make him go to LIV.

His vague justifications were like, “best for me and my family”. Then, he said he likes LIV products, and the venture will help him grow. Moreover, he guarded his friends, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, from being a reason for his decision. He admitted that he didn’t receive any Ryder Cup assurance.

Added to these, he continued,

“I can’t really speak on what their plan is for all this and their future, but clearly they’re trying to create a positive impact in sports. And, you know, I’m happy that in a small way, I can maybe help with that.”

Looking at his statements, one can conclude that his answers were scripted, and he only revealed the answers that would tackle the sensitivity of the situation.

In one of the interviews, he explained that this was the right time for him to move to LIV Golf. Rahm had gotten an offer previously, but in 2023, he won a major and has won other events. Also, with the golf scenario changing, he chose this to be the right timing. Rahm didn’t blame the PGA Tour, but his statements indicated that the tour was lacking something.

One of the many reasons he stated for his move was his family.

“As a father, as a husband, as a family man I do owe it to my family to set them up the best I can.”

But, underneath this reason, lay the truth. He used the timing as leverage, with exemptions for majors, including at the Augusta National. Also, with two years remaining to the Ryder Cup, there’s plenty of time to sort things out.

His move to LIV, just before the framework agreement, also highlights that he might be a pawn to the PIF in this deal. The player director, Jordan Spieth, sees this in the same way. Rahm’s departure has indeed turned the tables. Now, it is time to see who joins him next in the league.