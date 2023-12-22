Has Tiger Woods Had Plastic Surgery?

Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters. Pga Masters Tournament Completion Of Second Round Credits : USA Today SPorts

As per reports, neither Tiger Woods nor his wife, Elin Nordegren have addressed the plastic surgery rumors directly. The Hall of Famer refrained from talking about the same. Controversies spiked when Elin Nordegren was alleged to have attacked Tiger Woods. A popular sportswriter, Furman Bisher, brought the speculation but soon after it was declared a hoax.

Moreover, Woods and Elin got divorced a year after their son, Charlie, was born in 2009. The segregation was the result of Woods’ scandal. Following the revelation of his infidelity, Woods was allegedly assaulted by his wife.

Was Tiger Woods Beaten Up by His Wife?

Standing in 2023, people still haven’t forgotten the infidelity scandal that created a scar in Tiger Woods’ career. From 2009–2010, every social media and news channel covered it extensively. Added to that, there were also rumors of a physical assault over Woods by Elin Nordegren.

Saturday Night Club broadcasted a drawing of Woods with injuries from a golf club. Sources said Elin hit her husband with a club and even broke the windows of his car by chasing him out of the home. The story hyped, especially in 2009, that Nordegren attacked Woods.

The reporter, Bisher, wrote:

“At one point Tiger turned away to look at the TV, and as he turned back, Elin hit him on the right side of the face with the head of a 9-iron. When she struck Tiger, she put a huge gash in the right side of his face next to his nose…knocking two of his upper teeth out, and breaking the bone on the upper right side.”

Bisher further affirmed that he got this information from a faithful source. The source was Woods’ then-agent, Mark Steinberg. But at last, the couple did not confirm or deny these rumors.

Apart from this, Tiger Woods’ 2021 car accident made him undergo an extensive ankle surgery. Following that, he had to undergo months of rehabilitation, with him finally making a comeback at Albany. In Woods’ lifetime, he had plenty of surgeries, along with four back surgeries. But, whether or not the plastic surgery rumor is true, only the golfer can tell.