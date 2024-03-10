‘They Almost Skid’: Bay Hill Feature Fascinates Justin Thomas

As per a source, Justin Thomas shared that he was mystified by Bay Hill and it is the specialty of the course that can affect golfers playing on it. The course is so overwhelming, with the scores going upwards and downwards. Also, there are tough roughs to tackle and rescue balls from the water. It’s not Disney World and it’s a tough course to handle.

Moreover, Arnold Palmer, the seven-major winning long-time proprietor after whom the signature event was named, wanted the course exactly like this. Even Will Zalatoris stated that the course is a beast. Now, let’s see what Thomas’ experience was on the course.

Justin Thomas Thinks That Bay Hill Is An Overwhelming Course

Thomas thinks that the course wasn’t firm like others.

“It’s not like they’re taking — they kind of, like, lose their spin as they land. As I say that, I realize it doesn’t really make a lot of sense, but it’s just, it’s not like an Open Championship-type firm, where the balls are bouncing kind of up to your head. They’re just kind of, like, they almost skid.”

Added to that, he continued,

“Morning with a little bit of moisture, chips will kind of skid, but I had one that was probably four, five yards short of the green after my tee shot, very basic chip, and the sound it made when it landed… I was like, ‘Did you hear that?’ And I’m like, this is, this could be tough today. But, yeah, it’s Bay Hill. It got very, very firm and fast on the weekend last year.”

Thomas played poorly over the previous days and had 69, 71, and 72 on the three days. Saturday saw a double bogey on the 17th and four other bogeys. Apart from him, Shane Lowry felt that the course is crusty but Rory McIlroy founf it faster than the previous years.

As of now, Scottie Scheffler has retained his top position on the leaderboard and shares the place with Lowry. It is to see if either of them wins by defying the hindrances of the course or if any other golfer surpasses them. Thomas sits at T11 and his chances of winning seem bleak concerning the top ten on the leaderboard.