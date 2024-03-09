Tommy Fleetwood Scores A Dreaded 10 At The Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tommy Fleetwood makes a 10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The English golfer hit three balls into the water before reaching hole 6 at Bay Hill and this mounted up to a 10. Fleetwood is one of the top-tier golfers, and earlier this week, his video went viral about different ways of making golf shots.

However, his card-wrecking 10 has made it clear that he will not make it to the weekend. The golfer’s score won’t allow him to make a cut and get through Friday. His ten started on a good note with a 318-yard drive. But his balls in the water needed nine shots to be rescued. Now, let’s take a look at his entire performance throughout the two days!

Tommy Fleetwood’s Performance At The Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tommy started the front nine holes of the opening day with a birdie and a bogey. Then, in the rest of the round, he carded two birdies on holes 10 and 16. But all his efforts went in vain with the three bogeys he dropped from hole 12 to hole 18. His final score was 73 after the end of the round.

In the second round, his performance graph went down miserably and Friday saw plenty of bogeys. On the front nine, he dropped one double bogey on hole 6 and four single bogeys on holes 2, 3, 5 and 9. Following that, he carded one eagle on hole 12 and two birdies on holes 13 and 16. But soon his performance graph got worse with three bogeys. His final score was 8 over 80 in that round.

Currently, six golfers are tied for first place and one of them is world no. 1, Scottie Scheffler. Fleetwood was in the Ryder Cup, where he displayed master-class gameplay. Other than that, he was quite successful this year.

He was victorious at the Dubai Invitational and defeated Rory McIlroy. He also landed in the top 20 positions at the Genesis Invitational and Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished at T10 and T14 respectively. His next event is Players at TPC Sawgrass and the golfer will be expected to perform well.