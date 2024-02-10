‘They Should Have To Sit Out For A Period Of Time’: Brandel Chamblee Gives His Take On LIV Golfers Hoping To Make Returns

Brandel Chamblee has an answer for the LIV Golfers willing to be back on the PGA Tour. In a recent reply to a fan on X (f0rmerly Twitter), he said that players who are willing to make a comeback must pay fines and sit out for some time. He added that they must be allowed to play only non-signature events as long as they are signed with the Saudi-backed league.

After the start of the 2024 season, many players such as Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas have come out and said that the players who switch to LIV must be punished before being allowed to play on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has said that the rebel players must be welcomed back without any punishments.

However, former American golfer Brandel Chamblee has also cleared his stance and urged for punishment but in his own way.

Brandel Chamblee Wants LIV Golfers To Be Allowed Only At Non-Signature PGA Tour Events

A fan asked on X (formerly Twitter) about what should a LIV Golfer do to play again on the PGA Tour. To which, Brandel Chamblee replied by writing that the rebel player must pay some amount of fine and sit out for “a period of time” when they make a comeback. He added that the player should only “support/play” non-signature events as long as they are signed with the Saudi-backed league.

Ever since the negotiations started between the PGA Tour and the PIF, there had been rumors that LIV Golfers may find some way to play on the PGA Tour. Paying fines had been one of the go-to punishments suggested by many players and experts if the players are allowed back.

While there were a few players like Patrick Cantlay who felt that there was nearly no need for PIF after SSG joined hands with the PGA Tour. However, if they are still brought back on board, there should be some sort of punishment for the sake of players who stayed loyal to the Tour.

Well, as of now, there is no update regarding the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF. If it happens, there is no clarity on whether the LIV Golf players will be allowed back or not. To know the answers to these questions, all fans can do is wait and hope that the decision is taken for the betterment of golf.