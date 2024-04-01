Unveiling The Complete Coverage Schedule for The Masters 2024 At The Augusta National

The Masters logo on the flagstick on the 18th green during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The Masters 2024 is just 10 days away from starting at the Augusta National Golf Club. It will see Jon Rahm teeing up against the best players in the world in hopes of retaining his green jacket. The complete coverage of the 88th edition of the prestigious major tournament has been announced. CBS Sports, Paramount+, and the tournament’s official website will broadcast the entire event.

15-time major champion Tiger Woods has announced to play at the upcoming first major tournament of the tournament. He is certain to be part of the featured groups in the television coverage,

Exploring The Complete Coverage Of The Masters 2024

The upcoming first major tournament of the 2024 season will commence with its first round on Thursday, April 11 at Augusta National. However, the television coverage and digital streaming will start on Monday, April 8.

Apart from regular golf, the coverage schedule has multiple special shows that will hopefully entertain the fans. Here’s the full coverage for the Masters 2024:

Monday, April 8

Masters On The Range – 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Tuesday, April 9

Masters On The Range – 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Wednesday, April 10

Masters On The Range – 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Thursday, April 11

Masters On The Range – 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Featured Groups – 9:15 AM to 7:30 PM

Amen Corner – 10:45 AM to 6:00 PM

Holes 15 and 16 – 11:45 AM to 7:00 PM

Masters Highlights – 11:35 PM to 11:50 PM

Friday, April 12

Masters On The Range – 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Featured Groups – 9:15 AM to 7:30 PM

Amen Corner – 10:45 AM to 6:00 PM

Holes 15 and 16 – 11:45 AM to 7:00 PM

Masters Highlights – 11:35 PM to 11:50 PM

Saturday, April 13

Masters On The Range – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Featured Groups – 10:15 AM to 7:00 PM

Amen Group – 11:45 AM to 6:00 PM

Holes 15 and 16 – 12:30 PM to 6:30 PM

We Need To Talk At The Masters Presented By AT&T – 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

The Asia Pacific Amateur Championship: An Invitation To Masters – 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM

The 2019 Masters: A Sunday Unlike Any Other In Partnership With Rolex – 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Masters 2024 Third Round – 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Masters 2024 Third Round (Encore) – 8:00 PM to Midnight

Sunday, April 14

Masters On The Range 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Featured Groups – 10:15 AM to 7:00 PM

Amen Corner – 11:45 AM to 6:00 PM

Holes 15 and 16 – 12:30 PM to 6:30 PM

The Latin America Amateur Championship: An Invitation To The Masters – 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Spanish Inspiration In Partnership With Roles – 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Masters 2024 Final Round – 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Masters 2024 Final Round (Encore) – 8:00 PM to 1:30 AM

The 88th edition of the prestigious major tournament at Augusta National will be one of the most exciting tournaments to wait for. It will be interesting to see which golfer gets the honor to wear the prestigious green jacket on Sunday, April 14.