The Reason Why Tiger Woods Withdrew From The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods teed up in his third golf event at the Genesis Invitational since withdrawing from the Masters Tournament last year in April. His earlier two starts were the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship during the latter part of the last year. However, his first PGA Tour start of the year following the subtalar fusion procedure came to an abrupt end after he withdrew from the Riviera Golf Course event.

The 15-time major champion carded a one over par 72 on Thursday and returned to play the second round on Friday. After completing six holes of the second round, he was seen struggling on the course physically due to some sort of flu. He was up for his seventh tee shot but chose to withdraw from the tournament. At the time of withdrawal, the 48-year-old American was on two-over-par scores which meant, at that time, he was missing the cutline by one stroke.

Tiger Woods’ Manager Explains What Forced The 82-Time PGA Tour Champ’s Withdrawal

After the golf legend chose to withdraw from his own hosted Genesis Invitational, he was seen going off the course by a golf cart. Later, he was seen going out of the clubhouse in his car. Soon after he ended his campaign at the Riviera Golf Course, his manager and vice president of TGR Ventures, Rob McNamara, spoke to the media and explained Woods’ condition.

McNamara said that Tiger Woods was having “flu-like symptoms” on Thursday night, and later, the symptoms were way worse on Friday morning. He added that the 15-time major champion did come to play but things got even bad as he started to feel “dizzy.”

“He started feeling some flu-like symptoms last night [on Thursday]. Woke up this morning [Friday], they were worse than the night previous. He had a little bit of a fever and that was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy.”

Rob McNamara later revealed that Tiger Woods was “treated with an IV Bag” and was doing better.

“Ultimately, the doctors are saying he’s got potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He’s been treated with an IV bag and he’s doing much, much better,” McNamara added.

Tiger Woods withdrawing from Genesis Invitational means that he last completed an official PGA Tour event back in 2023 at the same Riviera Golf Course event. He is likely to play in the Masters Tournament later in April 2024. However, there is no clarity if he will make another start before the first major tournament of the season.