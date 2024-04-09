Tiger Woods’ Caddie For The 2024 Masters: Who Is He and What to Expect?

Tiger Woods has confirmed his participatation in the 2024 Masters. The golf legend will be making his 26th appearance at Augusta National this week. But he will not have his longtime caddie Joe LaCava carrying his bag at the first major of the season. Instead, Lance Bennett will be on Woods’ side taking up the role for the second time after the Genesis Invitational.

Back in 2023, the 15-time major champion had to withdraw from the Masters due to his struggle with an ankle injury. Later on, he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure that put him away from the golf course for seven months. Since Woods was not participating in any golf events, his longtime caddie Joe LaCava had to move on and join Patrick Cantlay‘s camp.

When Tiger Woods returned to playing professional golf at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, his friend Rob McNamara chose to become his caddie. However, it was just a one-time thing for the duo. Later on, in February 2024 at Genesis Invitational, Woods made his most awaited PGA Tour comeback. It was then announced that Lance Bennett would be carrying his bags at Riviera and in many more events to follow.

Bennett and Woods have known each other for quite a long time. The American caddie has been notably caddied for Matt Kuchar, and has also been associated with the United States team at the Presidents Cup. He has also been a caddie for other PGA Tour pros such as Sungjae Im and Davis Riley.

Although the first time Lance Bennett carried Woods’ bag at Genesis Invitational 2024, it was cut short due to the 82-time PGA Tour winner withdrawing due to flu-like symptoms. The new duo will hope to have a longer partnership at Augusta National in the upcoming 2024 Masters.

Has Tiger Woods Recovered Completely Before Teeing It Up At The 2024 Masters?

The 15-time major champion will be making his 26th start at the Augusta National this coming week. He will hope for a record-tying sixth green jacket at the 2024 Masters, and vie for his 16th major title. But the major question remains if Woods is fit enough to compete in the year’s biggest major. Well, the good news is that he is fine and has recovered completely.

Tiger Woods was fit and walking fine after his return at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. He was also very active at the PNC Championship in December the same year. Even in his first PGA Tour return of the season, the Genesis Invitational, his ankle did seem to trouble him. However, he had to withdraw from the tournament after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Interestingly, the 15-time major champion has missed just one cut in the Masters. He is a five-time champion of the event and is also one of the three players to defend the title. In his 25 starts, he has recorded fourteen top-10 finishes, which include twelve top-5 finishes.

Now, it remains to be seen if Tiger Woods continues to stay fit throughout the week at Augusta National. After all, it has been long since fans have seen him play true to his form.