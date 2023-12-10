Jordan Spieth Defends Patrick Cantlay Amid Rumors That He Has Taken Control of Merger Negotiations

Jordan Spieth has denied rumors regarding Patrick Cantlay taking over the PGA Tour’s negotiations with PIF as the deadline to finalize the framework agreement nears. Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan are supposed to meet next week. Spieth spoke in a press conference and dispelled the rumors of Patrick Cantlay dominating over the PGA Tour policy board.

He stated,

“There’s no fact to it. It’s been very collective since I’ve jumped on. It’s not even a thing. We’re looking for the best outcome for the players as a whole, and it’s six persons.”

Additionally, he said,

“He’s (Cantlay) very smart and he’s very measured in everything he says. He doesn’t waste words, and a lot of times that comes across as demanding. But in no way, shape or form does he control anything.”

Cantlay has been at the centre of other controversies just recently; whether it was his bold stance to get paid for playing in the Ryder Cup or his slowplay during the Masters in April, Cantlay has been surrounded by a lot of backlash in the past few months.

Patrick Cantlay and His ‘no-hat’ Protest at the Ryder Cup

Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, got engaged in a fight of words with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the Marco Simone in Rome. Not just that, Cantlay went on a no-hat protest against the Ryder Cup traditions, allegedly claiming that he desired to be paid for representing his country on an international level. His best friend, Xander Schauffele, supported him in this. They were reportedly sitting in a separate corner of the locker room, away from their teammates, leading people to believe that the US Ryder Cup team was fractured from within.

According to Jordan, amid these controversies, Patrick becomes an easy target. He also highlighted how much the current world No. 5 has contributed to the Tour.

“I believe he’s done more for the PGA Tour in the last six months on the board than anyone since Tiger. That’s how great he’s been for the membership. It’s like he’s the biggest issue and it couldn’t be further from the truth”

While the discussions regarding the framework agreement are underway, the PGA Tour is considering financial backing from other sponsors as well. However, Rahm’s switch puts the PGA Tour in a difficult situation, and Spieth thinks this was all planned out. “It’s a really nice play by them.”

The golf world eagerly awaits the framework agreement to be finalized and give some structure to the already messy merger and the distrust that it has created among players.