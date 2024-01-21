Tiger Woods Could Sport A New Clothing Line In His Next Tournament

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After Tiger Woods parted ways with Nike earlier this year, it is quite normal to assume that he will feature a new apparel brand in the next tournament he plays in. On Friday, some golf-related Twitter handles predicted what Woods’ new line of clothing might look like.

The accounts further speculated that Woods’ equipment partner, TaylorMade, will launch a brand called Sunday Red, which will sponsor the golf legend’s clothing line. But still, there’s no news from TaylorMade regarding whether they’ll launch their brand or go for a collaboration.

Something that’s striking to notice is that the brand’s name carries the color code ‘red’ and red is Woods color! But why does he love the color?

Why Tiger Woods Loves Wearing Red

Tiger Woods was mostly seen wearing red on Sundays. This has been his staple color in his pro days and during Stanford. Moreover, he believes it’s a powerful color that impacts the audience. According to science, the color has the maximum wavelength and hence, it makes somebody more noticeable.

Woods discussed in a past interview that even his mother insisted that he wear red on the final days of tournaments. Even he believed this superstition for a long time.

“I just stuck with it out of superstition, and it worked. I just happened to choose a school that actually was red, and we wore red on our final day of events. So it worked out.”

Added to that, people in his native place also wear red on Sundays, so probably it is their lucky color.

For 27 years, Woods wore Nike’s red polos on Sunday before announcing his departure. Woods’ message towards Nike on Instagram carried an indication. He mentioned “another chapter” and that too in Los Angeles, where the Genesis Invitational takes place every year.

What beholds for Tiger Woods’ future regarding his new partnership is still unknown, but one can be sure that it will be a legendary one as anything that Tiger touches, turns to gold!