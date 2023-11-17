“For the Greater Good And All That Nonsense”: Fans Are Not Buying It As Rory McIlroy Finally Breaks Silence on PGA Tour Board Resignation

Sep 27, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy addresses the media in a press conference during a practice day for the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The most active spokesperson of the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy, resigned from his position as player director of the PGA Tour policy board last Tuesday. All the more, this news came as a shocker to the golf world, given that he dropped no previous hints. But finally, the four-time major winner spilled the beans on why he went ahead with such a huge decision.

The Northern Irishman stated “personal and professional commitment” to be the top-most reasons for his sudden decision in an interview after the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship currently underway in Dubai. Furthermore, he added, “I just think I’ve got a lot going on in my life between my golf game, my family and my growing investment portfolio, my involvement in TGL [an indoor golf league], and I just felt like something had to give.”

McIlroy blatantly stated his priorities: “I just didn’t feel like I could commit the time and the energy into doing that. I don’t mind being busy, but I just like being busy doing my own stuff”. Then, he continued talking about how the PGA Tour policy board is in good hands and that it was the right time for him “to step off”.

While PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan respectfully accepted his decision and showed gratitude for his contributions, seemingly the golf community is not supportive of this sudden choice and the reason behind it.

Fans Not Buying Into Rory McIlroy and His Reasons To Quit His Role

Although Rory McIlroy’s reasons to back out of his PGA Tour policy board role might’ve been sensible to many, evidently the fans are not buying his reasons and are considering these as mere excuses to escape.

A fan lashed out as his perception of Rory as the leader of the PGA Tour changed.

Apart from the negative comments, he also got a few supporters who backed him for his abrupt move.

A fan seems to be respectful of the player’s decision and is supportive of it.

A fan made a guess that the signing of the merger was the reason for Rory’s resignation, given that he was not happy with it.

