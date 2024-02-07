‘You Make A Decision, It Must Have Consequences’: Spanish Legend Olazabal Snaps Back On Appeal For Jon Rahm To Play In The Ryder Cup

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm reacts as he walks up the 18th hole during day one fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The Spanish golfer Jose Maria Olazabal thinks that the Ryder Cup team can be formed without including LIV golfers through certain changes, making them ineligible for the team. As per their present status, the DP World Tour golfers who moved to LIV are not automatically selected for the team and can be given huge fines, which might ultimately lead to the suspension of their tour cards to avoid monetary fines.

Even if they pay these fines, Olazabal feels they shouldn’t be eligible for the Ryder Cup. While a few weeks ago Rory McIlroy urged the authorities of the international tournament to include Rahm, Olazabal’s words sound completely against such a notion. Golfers like Ian Poulter have faced the harsh consequences of moving to LIV, and Jon Rahm might be the next scapegoat. As Rory McIlroy wants Rahm’s inclusion in the patriotic event, let’s see what Olazabal feels about it!

Jose Maria Olazabal Thinks Jon Rahm Should Face The Consequences Of His Decision

Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton had a huge pafrt to play in the European team’s Ryder Cup victory last year. Hence, McIlroy wants to see his friend play at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

“Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision… certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team.”

But Olazabal feels differently about it. He respects the LIV golfers but doesn’t prefer to include them in the Ryder Cup.

“The other part that bothers me is that if you make a decision, it must have consequences. You can’t expect to have the same rights as PGA Tour and DP World Tour players.”

Added to that, he continued,

“As for changing the rules for Ryder Cup Europe… I don’t know what to tell you. If you miss players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, you could be left naked for one or two Ryder Cups. And? What if you suddenly get three Ludvig Abergs, the Hjogaard [twins]? Turns out we might be able to compete.”

There’s a lot of time for the Ryder Cup selections to begin and until then, the negotiations between the PGAT and PIF will conclude. Thus, that might pave the way for the former Ryder Cup teammates to come back. As far as Rahm’s chances are concerned, his present form is astounding and the golfer will create his place on the team at Bethpage.