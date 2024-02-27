Jon Rahm Reveals Getting Ghosted By Tiger Woods After His LIV Golf Switch

Jon Rahm‘s defection to the LIV Golf might have been backed by Rory McIlroy but the behaviour was not the same from Tiger Woods. As per reports, the Spaniard has been ghosted by Woods ever since he moved to LIV Golf. Perhaps, like Rory, Woods could not perceive this switch in a positive light, which is why the player director had been quiet.

Advertisement

As mentioned by the Spaniard himself, he got two types of reactions from the golf world. Most importantly, the varied reactions were from the two biggest critics of the unconventional circuit. Let’s hear what are the views of these critics from Jon Rahm.

Jon Rahm received varied reactions from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The reigning Masters champion revealed to ESPN’s Marty Smith that Rory McIlroy had been supportive throughout the process.

Advertisement

“Rory has been supportive publicly of my decision and he was privately as well.”

Rory McIlroy did not stop here; he even urged the Ryder Cup authorities to revamp the rules for his European mate and wished to tee it up with Jon Rahm at Bethpage. He strongly recommended that the authorities revise their rules and allow LIV golfers.

Following that, Rory’s perception of LIV Golf kept changing and he became more lenient towards the league.

“I was maybe a little judgmental of the guys who went to LIV Golf at the start.”Added to that, he continued, “I think it was a bit of a mistake on my part because I now realize that not everyone is in my position or in Tiger Woods’ position.”

Looking at the changed opinions from Rory McIlroy, his former agent claimed that the Irishman might make a switch in the future. Also, the Northern Irishman asked the PGA management to bring back LIV golfers without penalty. While he has changed his views on the disruptive league for Rahm, Tiger Woods has not.

Advertisement

Rather, the 15-time-major winner did not pay heed to the Spaniard’s message. When Jon Rahm was asked whether he received the same support from Woods, he said,

“Tiger? No, not really.” He continued, “I mean, Tiger, I texted him and the people that try to reach out, you know, the process, when I signed and I just let him know, ‘Hey, you know, this is a personal decision.'”

Finally, after not getting responses from the GOAT, Jon Rahm concluded that he might be too busy. Thus, it is to be seen whether Tiger Woods forgives Rahm for his LIV Golf switch or whether this tension continues.