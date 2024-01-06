Tyrell Hatton Takes Lead At the Sentry Despite Travel And Body Woes

Tyrell Hatton is in contention after Friday’s round, despite the hurdles he faced to get here. In the second round, his astounding score of 11-under landed him in second place, just behind Scottie Scheffler. Thus, if he stays consistent, going the extra mile might help him clinch the cup.

Moreover, Friday’s score was his career best with a spectacular eagle on the 18th hole. He also carded ten birdies throughout Friday. Hatton never admits his achievements but after a tiresome trip, he acknowledged his hard work.

Tyrell Hatton Shares His Struggle Story Getting To the Sentry

Hatton shared in an interview that his body wasn’t doing well at the Plantation Course.

“I had a mad day on the greens. Every putt I seemed to look at went in, which is a nice feeling.”

He further continued to describe how his body felt stiff after 26 hours of travelling and layovers to get to Hawaii for the tournament. He described how hectic the journey was and how it took a toll on him.

“Heathrow [airport] to L.A., then we had a three-hour stop over in L.A., sat on that plane for 90 minutes…wait another hour and a half to get on another plane. Then you fly from L.A. here and land, yeah, about four hours later or three hours later than you had planned.”

Despite the jet lag, his score on Friday was seven strokes over Thursday’s round. The most impressive sight of the day was his 97-foot putt that holed in one. Hatton sarcastically asserted in the interview that, given that his body wasn’t permitting it, he couldn’t process how he played so well. He even called golf a ‘stupid’ game.

Now, it is to see whether he can clinch the cup despite the bodily restraints. Hatton’s trips to the other events are not finished yet. He will make a stop in Dubai followed by Orlando, before heading to California. Thus, a lot of journeys await him. Is he ready?