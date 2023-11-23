Tiger Woods Is on a Roll: Announces Another Exciting Return

Dec 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods and father Tiger Woods fist bump after a birdie on the ninth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods have confirmed that they will be participating in the PNC Championship, which is going to take place at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. This is the fourth appearance for the pair after they made their debut in 2020, where they finished in seventh place. The Orlando-based tournament will be played over 36 holes this year and will continue from December 14 to December 17. Apart from this event, Woods has also committed to his own event, the Hero World Challenge (which starts on November 30). Thus, fans will get to watch the golf legend play in two back-to-back tournaments.

After the 2021 car incident, Woods had a severe injury to his right leg, resulting in plantar fasciitis. The golf legend had to withdraw from the 2023 Masters Tournament due to aggravated pain during the third round. Following that, he underwent subtalar fusion surgery and a period of complete rest lasting 9 months. Now, after rehabilitation, the Hall of Famer is finally back and equally excited to grab the PNC Championship win with his son in Orlando.

Can Tiger Woods Finally Grab a Win at the PNC Championship This Year?

After Tiger Woods’ long hiatus, the golfer cannot hold back his excitement about teeing up with Charlie. The 82-time PGA Tour winner has also expressed his emotions around this parent-child event for years. “It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year”.

Added to this, he also said, “Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special.” Last year, team Tiger stood in eighth place, and in 2021, they narrowly missed the win after losing to golf underdog John Daly and his son John Daly II. Apart from Woods and Charlie, there are other popular golf duos who would be on the field.

The tournament will witness a new pair on the green: Steve Stricker will make an appearance with his daughter Izzi (who is a state high school champion). Also, Padraig Harrington will be participating with his youngest son, Ciaran, this time and not Paddy. Harrington is making an appearance for the sixth time this year. Last year, his team stood in fourth place.

In an interview, Harrington reflected on his thoughts surrounding the tournament. “It was actually Ciaran watching Paddy and I play together out there these last couple of years that really ignited his passion for the game, which shows what a very special event this is”.

Given that Tiger is returning after a long hiatus this year, a lot is expected from him and Charlie, who has been in his best form lately, especially after winning the high school state championship in Florida – a win even his father never had!