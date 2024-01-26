Xander Schauffele Doesn’t See Himself Playing For The PGA Tour Forever

Jan 19, 2024; La Quinta, California, USA; Xander Schauffele watches his shot on the tenth tee during the second round of the The American Express golf tournament at PGA West Dye Stadium Cours. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele has refused to rule out the speculations regarding his LIV switch, and might think of a move at some point in his career. The golfer has always been heavily linked with the circuit since its inception, with claims that he might pursue LIV Golf in the future, irrespective of his current golf ventures on the tour.

Schauffele even stated that he’s been very frank about how he feels about LIV Golf and doesn’t intend to stay on the tour forever. Let’s take a look at his dialects as he addressed a few questions in an interview.

Xander Schauffele Doesn’t Rule Out A LIV Golf Move

As direct as he could be, Schauffele talked about how he doesn’t plan on staying on the PGA Tour forever.

“I am not going to pledge to the Tour, and there are only a handful of guys who have done this, but I am not going to pledge ‘I am going to play [PGA Tour] forever’ and I am not saying I am gonna go there. I just say I’m here right now, which is just a fact.”

The negotiations about the framework agreement are ongoing and there might be scenarios where Schauffele can play in both circuits. But when the merger was initially signed in June, Xander was left behind and felt betrayed by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, much like every PGA Tour player. He even called on Monahan to step down from his role.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing some new leadership take place on our circuit…It’s a bit contradictory when they call it ‘our Tour’ and things can happen without us even knowing…it puts us in a really hard spot to trust the leadership that did some stuff in the dark and is supposed to have our best interests at heart.”

Schauffele’s comments show that he censures the tour’s authoritative leadership and hence plans for a switch in the future. As of now, he finished 10th at the Sentry and third at The American Express. He is currently playing at the Farmers Insurance Open. With LIV spreading its wings, elite golf is seemingly dividing unless the framework agreement merges both.