Tiger Woods New Sun Day Red Polo Was A Tribute To 1992 PGA Tour Debut

Tiger Woods‘ new brand launch, Sun Day Red, has been the talk of the town after he ended ties wih Nike. His polo t-shirt from the new line is a tribute to the golfer’s PGA Tour debut in 1992. Woods was noticed wearing a Cypress t-shirt from the brand. This pays homage to Woods’ first appearance at Riviera in 1992.

Woods launched Sun Day Red after ending a 27-year old lucrative partnership with Nike. This brand will be creating golf attire and other clothing. Woods was seen showcasing the brand’s product at the Genesis Invitational and was showing it off until Friday, before he had to withdraw due to flu-like symptoms. Moreover, this brand won’t have the TW logo, and Woods has asserted that he has moved on from it. Let’s see what the brand says about Tiger Woods’ new look!

Sun Day Red Pays Homage To Tiger Woods’ 1992 Debut

Woods wore all-white in the opening of the Genesis Invitational and for round two, he planned a throwback look, resembling his first appearance at Riviera 32 years ago. The Sun Day Red official account has spoken a few words about this look.

“As we developed the details of our Beginnings Collection, Tiger wanted to pay homage to his debut at Riviera in 1992. The Cypress 92 Polo is our modern take on an iconic moment.”’

This brand will be operated under the TaylorMade umbrella but will work as a separate entity. The website added a few words,

“Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it’s on the course, or in life.”

They further spoke about product decisions, stating,

“We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make.”

Also, the Sun Day Red apparel has the latest logo, a Tiger that has fifteen stripes, signifying the 15 major championships. Thus, Woods is looking forward to preaching this new brand more.