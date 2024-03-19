mobile app bar

Tiger Woods Is The Reason Why Valspar Championship Saw Its Viewership Skyrocket To Dazzling Figures In 2018

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tiger Woods

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods on the twelfth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has decided to skip the Valspar Championship this season. But it was the same event that saw viewership skyrocketing due to Woods’ presence in 2018. Woods was a top-tier name then, and a box office entity some years back. He could affect a tournament only by his presence. Something similar happened at the Copperhead course in 2018. 

Tiger was only recovering from his injuries and making a comeback to the course. Thus, it was evident that the ‘Tiger effect’ drew the fans massively and they witnessed Woods’ astounding T2 finish.

When Tiger Woods Drew The Golf Community’s Attention To The 2018 Valspar Championship

Going back in time, during March 2018, the fifteen-time-major winner was searching for a title since 2013. He underwent various health issues during that time, and in 2017 he had to go through a lower right back fusion surgery. Next year, Woods made a comeback on the course and participated in the PGA Tour events.

He finished 23rd at the Farmers Insurance Open and Masters was just around the corner, for which Woods needed extra practice. Thus, he chose to participate in the Valspar Championship for the only time. As Woods promised to participate in a tournament, it drew a huge crowd, bringing in hoards of sponsors showing special interest.

Woods ended up tying for second place. After the tournament, he was asked why he chose to participate in the event, to which he replied,

“To be honest with you, I only got two rounds in in LA [2018 Genesis Open] missed the cut there.” 

He reflected upon the fact that after playing in the Honda Classic, he wanted to push himself further and hence added more tournaments to his schedule.

“After playing Honda and really feeling good about it, I wanted to push myself in my practice sessions, which I did, pushed myself in the gym a little bit and I can handle two weeks in a row…I got in two and I can handle two weeks in a row. So that’s one of the reasons why I’m here.” 

Woods recorded four rounds of 70, 68, 67, and 70 over the week and gave a huge TV audience to a non-Masters event. Moreover, a non-major event with such record viewership was only witnessed at the 2013 TPC Sawgrass tournament. Woods has played only the Genesis Invitational in 2024, where he ended up withdrawing owing to flu-like symptoms. After that, he was seen at the Seminole Pro-Member event. It is to see whether Tiger Woods would be making an appearance at the Masters.

About the author

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Read more from Suchita Chakraborty

Share this article

Don’t miss these