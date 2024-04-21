Tiger Woods Teases Jupiter Links Golf Club TGL Team Announcement With Mysterious Video

fans speculate that Tiger Woods might be announcing his new TGL Jupiter Links Golf Club team after he put out a bizarre video. The team is part of his new innovative tech-based league with Rory McIlroy, the TGL. The video features four chairs on a beach with one having Woods’ name on it. The 15-time major champion posted the video stating that the names of the players who’ll be filling these chairs would be revealed on Monday.

His recent X (formerly Twitter) post caption read,

“Find out who’s going to be filling these chairs on Monday @TGL”

As of now, four out of the six teams have announced their squad for the inaugural season of the league. The league was due to start early this year in January, but an unforeseen situation pushed the date of its inaugural event to January 2025.

Why Was The Launch Of Tiger Woods’ TGL Delayed?

Although Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s innovative league was previously scheduled to start in January 2024, the grand opening had to be postponed after the SoFi Center suffered intense damage following a storm in November 2023. The upcoming tech-based is now set to commence in January 2025.

The authorities of TGL revealed that the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida experienced a power system failure. This led to the deflation of the dome structure in the arena. Although the press release informed that there were no casualties despite the collapse of the big dome, the official statement read,

“This decision came after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules, and the primetime sports television calendar. We are confident that the extension will only improve our delivery.”

Since the start of the TGL was delayed, authorities took intense steps to make sure no more damage happened again. A steel structure was built, as a result. The Sofi Center will be 97-yards long and 50-yards wide, accomodating 1,500 fans at a time.

Once the upcoming tech-forward league begins next year, fans will witness six teams consisting of four players each competing on a realistic grass area. They will also be playing in customized designed virtual holes at the SoFi center. Now, it remains to be seen what kind of reception the upcoming TGL gets.