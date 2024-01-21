‘Total Opposite From How I Perceived Him’: Paige Spiranac Sings Praises Of Bryson DeChambeau After Years Of Criticizing The Golfer

Paige Spiranac has had some harsh criticism for Bryson DeChambeau in the past but her perception of the golfer entirely changed after their recent meet. Spiranac and DeChambeau met to shoot a video, and the golf diva’s opinions about the LIV golfer completely changed after getting to know him personally.

Spiranac wrote a few rude words against DeChambeau after he suggested that Augusta National should become a 67-par in 2020. She said, “Bryson gets a lot of s*** and kind of deservedly”. But she took back her past comments and ideas about him. Let’s hear what Spiranac said about the Crushers GC captain!

Paige Spiranac Praises Bryson DeChambeau After Jovial Meetup

In an interview after the meeting, she apologized for her past behavior towards DeChambeau.

“Have to give credit where credit is due to @b_dechambeau! I’ve publicly trolled him in the past but in person, he was nothing but kind, funny, and self-deprecating”

Added to that, she continued,

“Total opposite from how I perceived him over the years. And you would think I should know better because it happens to me everyday. I’m excited for you to see the content we’ve been shooting and an opportunity for you to get to know us both better! Coming soon.”

Spiranac and DeChambeau also participated in a Q&A, where DeChambeau shared insights with young golfers. “Small ball, before big ball.” Then, when asked about which golf rule he would like to change, he answered, “take relief out of a fairway divot.”

In the past Spiranac criticized DeChambeau for his outburts mid-game. She went on her podcast ‘Playing a Round With Paige Renee’ to talk about it:

“The last few weeks it’s been really hard to be a Bryson fan. He’s crossed that line from being different to being a d**k.”

She added,

“The way he acted to that rules official was so uncalled for and I think it just shows where his headspace is at right now…You can be frustrated, and I understand tempers are running hot, especially when you’re making a big number and you’re compounding your problems, but to not even say thankyou to either of those rules officials (is poor form).

But things changed after she met the golfer for a shoot, she seemed to have changed her stance. This is not the first social media presence for DeChambeau. He previously filmed with Phil Mickelson and others and is popular on his YouTube channel. LIV Golf’s third season is about to commence in Mayakoba and DeChambeau is buckling up with his team, Crushers GC. But Jon Rahm, who recently moved to LIV Golf, has a lot of vacant spots left in his squad and the circuit is rigorously trying to bring in new golfers, specifically Ryder Cup pros. So, the final line-up in Rahm’s squad will be exciting to see.