2023 Ryder Cup Snub Adrian Meronk Joins LIV Golf, Tyrell Hatton Might Follow Suit

May 19, 2023; Rochester, New York, USA; Adrian Meronk hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

With only eight days left for the first event of LIV Golf’s third season to tee off, the league has managed to bag another hot player. Adrian Meronk is LIV’s next addition after the golfer withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open citing health issues. Reports further state that the World No. 39, who received a snub from the European Ryder Cup team last year, finally decided to bid adios to his patriotic dream and join the rival circuit.

The Polish golfer’s sudden switch came as a shocker since last month he flaunted his PGA Tour card and was excited for the 2024 season.

“Adrian Meronk is reportedly heading to LIV. His resume includes being named 2023 DPWT Player of The Year. —Finished runner up to Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Desert Classic last week. —Has 4 previous DPWT wins including Irish Open and Italian Opens. Meronk was snubbed of a Ryder Cup Captains pick in 2023 by Luke Donald”

Further reports suggest that the former DP World Tour pro will join Cleeks GC and will be guided by Martin Kaymer. Thus, the golfer will be seen in Mexico. Last week, Meronk finished second in the Hero Desert Dubai Classic; hence, he’s in perfect form. After Adrian, LIV’s next target seems to be yet another Ryder Cup star, Tyrell Hatton, who has promised to play at the WM Phoenix Open.

LIV Golf Targets Tyrell Hatton As Their Next Addition

While Jon Rahm‘s LIV team remains empty, there are speculations that Tyrell Hatton might play alongside the Spaniard. After Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard, recently turned down offers, Hatton became their next target. But last week, in an interview session, the World No. 16 also revealed that he had talks with the LIV circuit but he wants to play on the DP World Tour for the time being.

“I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations. I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.”

Last year, Ludvig Aberg also got a LIV offer but followed the path of his Ryder Cup teammate Viktor Hovland and chose to stay back on the tour, as he believes that he is still young and needs to learn a lot of golf. Another golfer who cleared out the speculations was Tony Finau, who initially didn’t addressed the LIV speculations but posted his new schedule, which clarified that he was staying back. Hatton could be an excellent addition to the LIV roster after his exceptional performance at the Ryder Cup last year, and since he shares a level of understanding with Jon Rahm, his inclusion will only be beneficial.

LIV’s transfer window has left a lot of vacant spaces on its teams, and now the seats need to be filled up by new golfers. Only time will tell which golfers make switches this year.