‘Feeling A Lot More Calmer Myself’: Akshay Bhatia Embraces Mental Growth To Elevate His Golf Game

Feb 29, 2024; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Akshay Bhatia walks off of the tenth green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Akshay Bhatia had peaked in the first round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open. His brilliance on the TPC San Antonio golf course saw him shoot a sensational bogey-less round of 9 under 63. After completing his play, he spoke to the media in a post-round interview. He explained his thought process and the mental growth that helped him elevate his game of golf.

While speaking to the media, the golfer was asked if the “mental component” was a new development for him, he replied by saying,

“It’s been a change for me. I’ve worked with a guy for a long time. But I think truly unlocking more things outside the golf course is has really helped. And just feeling a lot more calmer myself happy this is why I play the game.”

Akshay Bhatia added that the mental aspect has helped him play better, and not force himself a lot. He stated that over the last six or seven months the development has been having a great impact on his golf game.

“And not to get too down on myself because there’s been so much stuff that I’ve learned over the last six seven months after winning that has truly became an impact on my golf. And I’m starting to kind of finagle my way out of that. So it’s just keep learning persevering for through it,” Bhatia said.

Akshay Bhatia Believes Working With A Psychologist Has Helped Him Grow His Game

Ever since the 22-year-old American won the Barracuda Championship in July 2023, he had been working on the mental aspect of his game. After the turn of the year and the new 2024 season, he has either had top-20 finishes or has missed the cut. This was pointed out by a media person during his post-round interview on Thursday at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

Akshay Bhatia said that this was all because of the stuff he has been talking about. He revealed that he has been working with a psychologist named Ryan which has certainly helped him grow his game.

“Just a lot of mentality stuff really. I’m going to keep saying it. You know, it’s been a big thing, it’s been a big change for me. And I think the last couple weeks is kind of when I just started working with Ryan, my psychologist, and that’s where it’s really paid off. Just changing those kind of the way I look into the days and my goals for the day.”

Akshay Bhatia finished on the top of the 2024 Valero Texas Open leaderboard after his first round on Thursday. Even in the second round, he shot a good 2 under 70 rounds to retain the top spot after 36 holes. The 22-year-old American has a five-stroke lead against the tied second players, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, and Denny McCarthy.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Bhatia plays across the weekend at TPC San Antonio. All he needs is consistent effort in the final 36 holes to capture his second PGA Tour title.