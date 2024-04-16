What Are the Odds Of Nelly Korda Winning The 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship?

Bradenton’s Nelly Korda holds her new winning trophy after defeating Lydia Ko, off camera, in a sudden-death playoff to capture LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton’s Country Club on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Nelly Korda is seeing the best of her play with her current season. The 25-year-old golfer has so far clinched four victories, and is now looking to triumph for the fifth time at the upcoming major tournament, the LPGA Chevron Championship.

Korda first claimed victory at the LPGA Drive On Championship in a playoff round, followed by a triumph at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, also won in a playoff. Her third victory of the season came at the Ford Championship presented by KCC, before securing her most recent win at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards.

Achieving this feat made her the first golfer since 2008 to secure four consecutive wins in one season. As of now, Nelly Korda‘s odds of winning the upcoming major tournament are at 5/1, according to Golf Monthly.

It is worth mentioning that the world no. 1 took the solo third position last year at the Chevron Championship with a total score of 10 under par. She was just one stroke behind the leader, Lilia Vu on the leaderboard. However, with her incredible form this season, it is expected that she will be able to clinch her second major championship victory while also matching another LPGA tour record.

Can Nelly Korda Equal the LPGA Tour Record?

Nelly Korda is indeed having an exceptional season this year, having won four consecutive events and already setting a record in her name. If she continues this stellar performance, she could tie the LPGA Tour record held by legends Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez for winning five consecutive tour events.

The odds of her winning are high, especially considering that despite a change of format and an unfamiliar course at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, Korda’s unwavering dedication to her game enabled her to clinch a victory. Moreover, talking specifically about how she feels competing for the titles, Nelly Korda revealed (via Sky Sports):

“I just love competing. I love golf, I hopefully am inspiring the next generation. But there is no greater thrill for me than competing and being out here and seeing the girls and going head-to-head for a title. There is no greater feeling, and I have to say I just love the sport so much and I just love competing.”

Now, only time can reveal whether Nelly Korda can earn her fifth victory of the season or not!