Which PGA Stars Are Playing the DP World Tour Event Dubai Desert Classic? From Venue to Prize Money Everything You need to Know
Kunal Singh
|Published
After successfully hosting the first edition of the Dubai Invitational, the DP World Tour moves forward for the Dubai Desert Classic. The second tournament of the year will be played on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. It will feature a 120-player field and starts on January 18, Thursday. The winner of the 35th edition of the tournament will be crowned on January 21, 2024.
Advertisement
The field of the Dubai Desert Classic 2024 consists of defending Rory McIlroy, who is yet to make a start on the PGA Tour in the new season. The Dubai Invitational 2024 champion Tommy Fleetwood will also be making his second consecutive start on the DP World Tour. The Englishman only played at The Sentry earlier in January on the PGA Tour.
Other notable PGA Tour players participating in the Dubai Desert Classic are the resigning Open Champion Brian Harman, Cameron Young, and Tyrrell Hatton. Matt Fitzpatrick’s brother Alex Fitzpatrick, Adrian Meronk, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Rasmus Hojgaard are other top stars who will feature this week at the DP World Tour event.
Advertisement
Interestingly, LIV Golf’s Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann will also play on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.
What is the Prize Purse For The Dubai Desert Classic 2024?
The 35th edition of the Dubai Desert Classic, which is sponsored by Hero MotoCorp, will have a similar prize purse to its predecessor edition in 2023. The tournament will have a purse of $9,000,000 and the winner will receive a paycheck of $1,530,000. If any player ends up as solo runner-up, he will earn $990,000 in prize money, which, interestingly, is almost double what Tommy Fleetwood earned for winning the Dubai Invitational last week.
The Dubai Desert Classic has a 72-hole format and a cut in the 120-player field will be made after the end of the first 36 holes on Friday. The top 65 players, including ties, on the leaderboard will advance to the final two rounds. After deducting the winner’s share, the leftover prize money will be distributed to these players.
Below is the prize money breakdown of the Dubai Desert Classic 2024:
- 1 – $1,530,000
- 2 – $990,000
- 3 – $563,400
- 4 – $450,000
- 5 – $381,600
- 6 – $315,000
- 7 – $270,000
- 8 – $225,000
- 9 – $201,600
- 10 – $180,000
- 11 – $165,600
- 12 – $154,800
- 13 – $144,900
- 14 – $137,700
- 15 – $132,300
- 16 – $126,900
- 17 – $121,500
- 18 – $116,100
- 19 – $111,600
- 20 – $108,000
- 21 – $104,400
- 22 – $101,700
- 23 – $99,000
- 24 – $96,300
- 25 – $93,600
- 26 – $90,900
- 27 – $88,200
- 28 – $85,500
- 29 – $82,800
- 30 – $80,100
- 31 – $77,400
- 32 – $74,700
- 33 – $72,000
- 34 – $69,300
- 35 – $66,600
- 36 – $63,900
- 37 – $62,100
- 38 – $60,300
- 39 – $58,500
- 40 – $56,700
- 41 – $54,900
- 42 – $53,100
- 43 – $51,300
- 44 – $49,500
- 45 – $47,700
- 46 – $45,900
- 47 – $44,100
- 48 – $42,300
- 49 – $40,500
- 50 – $38,700
- 51 – $36,900
- 52 – $35,100
- 53 – $33,300
- 54 – $31,500
- 55 – $30,600
- 56 – $29,700
- 57 – $28,800
- 58 – $27,900
- 59 – $27,000
- 60 – $26,100
- 61 – $25,200
- 62 – $24,300
- 63 – $23,400
- 64 – $22,500
- 65 – $21,600
The defending champion Rory McIlroy is the most successful player in the history of the Dubai Desert Classic. He has won the title three times in his career so far. Although he missed to win the Dubai Invitational last week, the Northern Irishman would be hoping to bounce back stronger and record his fourth title this weekend in UAE.
Advertisement
Share this article