Which PGA Stars Are Playing the DP World Tour Event Dubai Desert Classic? From Venue to Prize Money Everything You need to Know

September 26, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After successfully hosting the first edition of the Dubai Invitational, the DP World Tour moves forward for the Dubai Desert Classic. The second tournament of the year will be played on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. It will feature a 120-player field and starts on January 18, Thursday. The winner of the 35th edition of the tournament will be crowned on January 21, 2024.

Advertisement

The field of the Dubai Desert Classic 2024 consists of defending Rory McIlroy, who is yet to make a start on the PGA Tour in the new season. The Dubai Invitational 2024 champion Tommy Fleetwood will also be making his second consecutive start on the DP World Tour. The Englishman only played at The Sentry earlier in January on the PGA Tour.

Other notable PGA Tour players participating in the Dubai Desert Classic are the resigning Open Champion Brian Harman, Cameron Young, and Tyrrell Hatton. Matt Fitzpatrick’s brother Alex Fitzpatrick, Adrian Meronk, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Rasmus Hojgaard are other top stars who will feature this week at the DP World Tour event.

Advertisement

Interestingly, LIV Golf’s Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann will also play on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

What is the Prize Purse For The Dubai Desert Classic 2024?

The 35th edition of the Dubai Desert Classic, which is sponsored by Hero MotoCorp, will have a similar prize purse to its predecessor edition in 2023. The tournament will have a purse of $9,000,000 and the winner will receive a paycheck of $1,530,000. If any player ends up as solo runner-up, he will earn $990,000 in prize money, which, interestingly, is almost double what Tommy Fleetwood earned for winning the Dubai Invitational last week.

The Dubai Desert Classic has a 72-hole format and a cut in the 120-player field will be made after the end of the first 36 holes on Friday. The top 65 players, including ties, on the leaderboard will advance to the final two rounds. After deducting the winner’s share, the leftover prize money will be distributed to these players.

Below is the prize money breakdown of the Dubai Desert Classic 2024:

1 – $1,530,000

2 – $990,000

3 – $563,400

4 – $450,000

5 – $381,600

6 – $315,000

7 – $270,000

8 – $225,000

9 – $201,600

10 – $180,000

11 – $165,600

12 – $154,800

13 – $144,900

14 – $137,700

15 – $132,300

16 – $126,900

17 – $121,500

18 – $116,100

19 – $111,600

20 – $108,000

21 – $104,400

22 – $101,700

23 – $99,000

24 – $96,300

25 – $93,600

26 – $90,900

27 – $88,200

28 – $85,500

29 – $82,800

30 – $80,100

31 – $77,400

32 – $74,700

33 – $72,000

34 – $69,300

35 – $66,600

36 – $63,900

37 – $62,100

38 – $60,300

39 – $58,500

40 – $56,700

41 – $54,900

42 – $53,100

43 – $51,300

44 – $49,500

45 – $47,700

46 – $45,900

47 – $44,100

48 – $42,300

49 – $40,500

50 – $38,700

51 – $36,900

52 – $35,100

53 – $33,300

54 – $31,500

55 – $30,600

56 – $29,700

57 – $28,800

58 – $27,900

59 – $27,000

60 – $26,100

61 – $25,200

62 – $24,300

63 – $23,400

64 – $22,500

65 – $21,600

The defending champion Rory McIlroy is the most successful player in the history of the Dubai Desert Classic. He has won the title three times in his career so far. Although he missed to win the Dubai Invitational last week, the Northern Irishman would be hoping to bounce back stronger and record his fourth title this weekend in UAE.