HomeSearch

2023 ZOZO Championship: Purse, Prize Money Distribution and Power Rankings

Manaal Siddiqui
|Published October 18, 2023

ZOZO Championship

Oct 25, 2020; Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Justin Thomas tees off on the fifth hole during the Final round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Sherwood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

After a sensational run at the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour is finally in Japan for the no-cut ZOZO Championship, scheduled to be played from October 19th to October 22nd at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzia, Chiba. This will be the third time that this course hosts the championship. With a whopping $8.5 million purse up for grabs, this tournament has a lot in store when it comes to extra benefits.

This is the fourth event in the FedEx Cup Fall schedule that started off this year, which means that the winner will get all the same benefits as the regular events, in addition to a two year exemption and 500 FedExCup points. The field will house a total of 78 players, 16 of whom are part of the top 50 in the world rankings.

Power Rankings, Defending Champion and More

Keegan Bradley: Playing to defend his title is Keegan Bradley, who returns to the green after his T11 finish in the Tour Championship in late August. This was followed by what could’ve been a Ryder Cup appearance, but turned out to be a narrow miss, leaving Bradley “super bummed out.” The PGA Tour pro has had a good year with a Travelers Championship win under the belt. He will definitely be a player to lookout for this week.

Xander Schauffele: Following closely is World No. 6 Xander Schauffele, who managed finished 2nd at the Tour Championship two months ago. Schauffele was also part of the losing Ryder Cup team, and will be accompanied by two other team-mates – Colin Morikawa and 2022 ZOZO Championship runner-up Rickie Fowler, in Japan.

Hideki Matsuyama: All ready to set the crowd on fire is 2021 ZOZO Championship winner, Hideki Matsuyama. The PGA Tour pro will be aiming to get a win on his homeland, and is a strong contender for a victory. Defeating Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele in 2021 by an impressive five shot lead, Matsuyama will be hoping to repeat history by scoring a win.

Sungjae Im: Another strong opponent in the field is South Korean golfer Sungjae Im. With a team gold medal at the Asian Games with partner Si Woo Kim, for which he was awarded a military exemption, the World No. 26 is on a winning high. He also finished at T2 at the at the Genesis Scottish Open back in July.

Rickie Fowler: With a smashing well deserved win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this year and seven Top 10 finishes, including a T5 finish at the U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler is coming in hot especially given his T2 finish at the ZOZO Championship last year.

Also, heading on strong into the championship are Fortinet Championsip winner Sahith Theegala and Charles Schwab Challenge winner Emiliano Grillo.

Prize Money Distribution and Purse for the ZOZO Championship

The tournament offers a purse of $8.5 million, of which the winner will be taking home a sizeable $1.5 million. Below is the prize money distribution for the event:

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,530,000
2nd$918,000
3rd$578,000
4th$408,000
5th$340,000
6th$306,000
7th$284,750
8th$263,500
9th$246,500
10th$229,500
11th$212,500
12th$195,500
13th$178,500
14th$161,500
15th$151,640
16th$142,460
17th$133,960
18th$125,460
19th$116,960
20th$108,460
21st$99,960
22nd$93,160
23rd$86,360
24th$79,560
25th$72,760
26th$65,960
27th$63,410
28th$60,860
29th$58,310
30th$55,760
31st$53,210
32nd$50,660
33rd$48,110
34th$45,985
35th$43,860
36th$41,735
37th$39,610
38th$37,910
39th$36,210
40th$34,510
41st$32,810
42nd$31,110
43rd$29,410
44th$27,710
45th$26,010
46th$24,310
47th$22,610
48th$21,250
49th$20,060
50th$19,380
51st$18,870
52nd$18,360
53rd$18,020
54th$17,680
55th$17,510
56th$17,340
57th$17,170
58th$17,000
59th$16,830
60th$16,660
61st$16,490
62nd$16,320
63rd$16,150
64th$15,980
65th$15,810
66th$15,640
67th$15,470
68th$15,300
69th$15,130
70th$14,960
71st$14,790
72nd$14,620
73rd$14,450
74th$14,280
75th$14,110
76th$13,940
77th$13,770
78th$13,600

Who is your pick to win this year?

Share this article

About the author

Manaal Siddiqui

Manaal Siddiqui

Manaal Siddiqui is a golf writer and Lead Editor at The SportsRush. Her first whiff of the sport originated by watching Tiger Woods make the most iconic comeback in sports history with his 2019 Masters win. Her expertise spans across various aspects of the sport; the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger being her forte. Manaal is an avid reader who finds herself indulging in golf reads on the weekends; her favorite being 'The Match: The Day the Game of Golf Changed Forever' by Mark Frost.

Read more from Manaal Siddiqui