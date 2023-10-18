2023 ZOZO Championship: Purse, Prize Money Distribution and Power Rankings

Oct 25, 2020; Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Justin Thomas tees off on the fifth hole during the Final round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Sherwood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

After a sensational run at the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour is finally in Japan for the no-cut ZOZO Championship, scheduled to be played from October 19th to October 22nd at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzia, Chiba. This will be the third time that this course hosts the championship. With a whopping $8.5 million purse up for grabs, this tournament has a lot in store when it comes to extra benefits.

Advertisement

This is the fourth event in the FedEx Cup Fall schedule that started off this year, which means that the winner will get all the same benefits as the regular events, in addition to a two year exemption and 500 FedExCup points. The field will house a total of 78 players, 16 of whom are part of the top 50 in the world rankings.

Power Rankings, Defending Champion and More

Keegan Bradley: Playing to defend his title is Keegan Bradley, who returns to the green after his T11 finish in the Tour Championship in late August. This was followed by what could’ve been a Ryder Cup appearance, but turned out to be a narrow miss, leaving Bradley “super bummed out.” The PGA Tour pro has had a good year with a Travelers Championship win under the belt. He will definitely be a player to lookout for this week.

Advertisement

Xander Schauffele: Following closely is World No. 6 Xander Schauffele, who managed finished 2nd at the Tour Championship two months ago. Schauffele was also part of the losing Ryder Cup team, and will be accompanied by two other team-mates – Colin Morikawa and 2022 ZOZO Championship runner-up Rickie Fowler, in Japan.

Hideki Matsuyama: All ready to set the crowd on fire is 2021 ZOZO Championship winner, Hideki Matsuyama. The PGA Tour pro will be aiming to get a win on his homeland, and is a strong contender for a victory. Defeating Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele in 2021 by an impressive five shot lead, Matsuyama will be hoping to repeat history by scoring a win.

Sungjae Im: Another strong opponent in the field is South Korean golfer Sungjae Im. With a team gold medal at the Asian Games with partner Si Woo Kim, for which he was awarded a military exemption, the World No. 26 is on a winning high. He also finished at T2 at the at the Genesis Scottish Open back in July.

Rickie Fowler: With a smashing well deserved win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this year and seven Top 10 finishes, including a T5 finish at the U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler is coming in hot especially given his T2 finish at the ZOZO Championship last year.

Also, heading on strong into the championship are Fortinet Championsip winner Sahith Theegala and Charles Schwab Challenge winner Emiliano Grillo.

Advertisement

Prize Money Distribution and Purse for the ZOZO Championship

The tournament offers a purse of $8.5 million, of which the winner will be taking home a sizeable $1.5 million. Below is the prize money distribution for the event:

Position Prize Money 1st $1,530,000 2nd $918,000 3rd $578,000 4th $408,000 5th $340,000 6th $306,000 7th $284,750 8th $263,500 9th $246,500 10th $229,500 11th $212,500 12th $195,500 13th $178,500 14th $161,500 15th $151,640 16th $142,460 17th $133,960 18th $125,460 19th $116,960 20th $108,460 21st $99,960 22nd $93,160 23rd $86,360 24th $79,560 25th $72,760 26th $65,960 27th $63,410 28th $60,860 29th $58,310 30th $55,760 31st $53,210 32nd $50,660 33rd $48,110 34th $45,985 35th $43,860 36th $41,735 37th $39,610 38th $37,910 39th $36,210 40th $34,510 41st $32,810 42nd $31,110 43rd $29,410 44th $27,710 45th $26,010 46th $24,310 47th $22,610 48th $21,250 49th $20,060 50th $19,380 51st $18,870 52nd $18,360 53rd $18,020 54th $17,680 55th $17,510 56th $17,340 57th $17,170 58th $17,000 59th $16,830 60th $16,660 61st $16,490 62nd $16,320 63rd $16,150 64th $15,980 65th $15,810 66th $15,640 67th $15,470 68th $15,300 69th $15,130 70th $14,960 71st $14,790 72nd $14,620 73rd $14,450 74th $14,280 75th $14,110 76th $13,940 77th $13,770 78th $13,600

Who is your pick to win this year?