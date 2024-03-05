Here Are The 2024 FedEx Cup Points Standings

The run to be at the top of the FedEx Cup list is underway as the PGA Tour is organizing its events. These points will help golfers keep their tour cards and become eligible for the playoffs in August. The 2024 roster has 35 regular events before the playoff series that ends with the Tour Championship.

Advertisement

These golfers qualify for this series through FedEx points that they get after winning an event, which are around 500 rewards for the winner. Added to that, every player making the cut will be rewarded with some points. Now, for the signature events, the FedEx points are around 700, which goes to the winner and 750 points are given to the champion of the majors and Players Championship.

Moreover, 300 points go to the winner of an event, taking place in the same week as the major or signature event. Now, let’s take a look at the FedEx standings after last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Golfers In The FedEx Standings After The Cognizant Classic

1 (1): Matthieu Pavon, 975.063

2 (2): Scottie Scheffler, 848

3 (4): Chris Kirk, 839.5

4 (3): Hideki Matsuyama, 825.035

5 (8): Jake Knapp, 775.905

6 (5): Wyndham Clark, 772.938

7 (6): Byeong Hun An, 756.329

8 (7): Xander Schauffele, 697.75

9 (9): J.T. Poston, 656.3

10 (10): Jason Day, 627.5

11 (11): Sahith Theegala, 623.7

12 (12): Nick Taylor, 621.225

13 (13): Patrick Cantlay, 616.85

14 (16): Tom Hoge, 610.6

15 (14): Sam Burns, 606.567

16 (15): Ludvig Åberg, 602.667

17 (95): Austin Eckroat, 571.05

18 (17): Luke List, 530.75

19 (42): Erik van Rooyen, 528.56

20 (18): Adam Hadwin, 523.167

21 (19): Grayson Murray, 506.375

22 (20): Harris English, 488.775

23 (21): Eric Cole, 484.908

24 (22): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 476.455

25 (23): Jordan Spieth, 463.375

26 (24): Collin Morikawa, 463.333

27 (25): Will Zalatoris, 448.143

28 (16): Justin Thomas, 443.167

29 (27): Keegan Bradley, 426.839

30 (28): Mark Hubbard, 386.179

31 (29): Thomas Detry, 377.455

32 (30): Nicolai Højgaard, 356.4

33 (31): Stephan Jaeger, 346.225

34 (32): Emiliano Grillo, 335.308

35 (45): Cameron Young, 329.75

36 (33): Charley Hoffman, 328.65

37 (34): Brian Harman, 324.6

38 (35): Sami Valimaki, 322.589

39 (40): Beau Hossler, 322.375

40 (36): Patrick Rodgers, 318.375

41 (44): Kevin Yu, 310.573

42 (37): Sungjae Im, 305.025

43 (38): Tony Finau, 304.941

44 (39): Si Woo Kim, 302.3

45 (108): Min Woo Lee, 298.564

46 (41): Max Homa, 287.643

47 (50): Keith Mitchell, 264.667

48 (43): Adam Scott, 260

49 (54): Doug Ghim, 237.81

50 (46): Akshay Bhatia, 221.468

51 (49): Russell Henley, 219.239

52 (63): Andrew Novak, 218.5

53 (58): Matt Fitzpatrick, 212.46

54 (47): Adam Svensson, 211.424

55 (48): Sepp Straka, 210

56 (53): Maverick McNealy, 201.525

57 (51): Kurt Kitayama, 196.125

58 (52): Tommy Fleetwood, 194.75

59 (56): Justin Rose, 188.6

60 (55): Viktor Hovland, 187.906

61 (79): Peter Malnati, 184.333

62 (57): Justin Lower, 177.606

63 (83): Alex Noren, 171.979

64 (T-66): C.T. Pan, 171.5

65 (60): Denny McCarthy, 166.875

66 (64): Corey Conners, 164.338

67 (61): Tom Kim, 163.125

68 (75): Chan Kim, 156.5

69 (112): K.H. Lee, 154.417

70 (65): Taylor Montgomery, 152.918

71 (62): Ben Griffin, 152.778

72 (85): Ben Silverman, 152.267

73 (69): Carson Young, 145.475

74 (T-66): Nate Lashley, 145

75 (70): Adam Schenk, 143.357

76 (84): Nico Echavarria, 143.329

77 (68): Taylor Pendrith, 142.5

78 (T-130): Shane Lowry, 138.85

79 (76): Davis Thompson, 138.65

80 (71): Taylor Moore, 137.507

81 (72): Cam Davis, 133.167

82 (73): Andrew Putnam, 132.625

83 (74): Brendon Todd, 130.223

84 (77): Carl Yuan, 128.9

85 (104): Billy Horschel, 121.875

86 (78): Michael Kim, 118.717

87 (80): Ryo Hisatsune, 116.292

88 (81): Mackenzie Hughes, 114.175

89 (82): Brandon Wu, 111.274

90 (94): Rory McIlroy, 108.804

91 (86): Robert MacIntyre, 106.46

92 (NR): David Skinns, 104

93 (87): Greyson Sigg, 100

94 (91): Lucas Glover, 98.406

95 (97): Jimmy Stanger, 88

96 (88): Seamus Power, 86.55

97 (89): S.H. Kim, 86.122

98 (100): Chesson Hadley, 85.15

99 (90): Lee Hodges, 82.406

100 (98): Alexander Björk, 76.65

101 (101): Parker Coody, 72.4

102 (129): Sam Ryder, 72.329

103 (173): Martin Laird, 71.929

104 (92): Sam Stevens, 71.819

105 (132): Zach Johnson, 71.529

106 (93): Aaron Baddeley, 71.455

107 (96): Aaron Rai, 69.525

108 (99): Chandler Phillips, 67.8

109 (111): Joseph Bramlett, 63.893

110 (151): Garrick Higgo, 63.8

111 (102): Bronson Burgoon, 62.25

112 (114): Rickie Fowler, 60.19

113 (161): Tyson Alexander, 60.029

114 (103): Nick Hardy, 57.807

115 (105): Rafael Campos, 55.5

116 (T-169): Victor Perez, 55.4

117 (106): Patton Kizzire, 55.2

118 (107): Henrik Norlander, 54.167

119 (109): Tom Whitney, 53.143

120 (110): Matt Wallace, 53.089

121 (119): Jorge Campillo, 49.5

122 (113): Dylan Wu, 48.8

123 (125): Troy Merritt, 47.3

124 (115): Martin Trainer, 45.4

125 (116): Alex Smalley, 45.1

126 (117): Robby Shelton, 44.35

127 (118): Harry Hall, 43.525

128 (148): Jacob Bridgeman, 42.963

129 (138): Chad Ramey, 41.75

130 (120): Joe Highsmith, 41.625

131 (T-177): Bud Cauley, 41.429

132 (121): Jhonattan Vegas, 41.1

133 (122): Ryan Brehm, 41

134 (123): Scott Stallings, 40.8

135 (124): Justin Suh, 38.8

136 (126): Daniel Berger, 37.518

137 (127): Zac Blair, 36.217

138 (128): Hayden Springer, 36.125

139 (T-130): Trace Crowe, 34.85

140 (133): Stewart Cink, 33.25

141 (134): Cameron Champ, 31

142 (160): Ryan Fox, 30.375

143 (135): Tyler Duncan, 29.929

144 (136): Lanto Griffin, 28.763

145 (137): Hayden Buckley, 28.755

146 (166): Chris Gotterup, 25.75

147 (139): Erik Barnes, 22.764

148 (157): Vincent Norrman, 22.35

149 (140): Ben Martin, 21.9

150 (141): Webb Simpson, 21.875

151 (142): Kevin Dougherty, 21.75

152 (143): James Hahn, 21.1

153 (147): Camilo Villegas, 20.65

154 (149): Davis Riley, 20.4

155 (144): Vince Whaley, 20

156 (145): Gary Woodland, 19.5

157 (146): Matt Kuchar, 18.375

158 (150): Ben Kohles, 15.56

159 (152): Joel Dahmen, 14.625

T-160 (T-153): Wilson Furr, 14.5

T-160 (T-153): Ryan McCormick, 14.5

T-162 (155): Max Greyserman, 14.15

T-162 (174): Will Gordon, 14.15

163 (156): Alejandro Tosti, 13.664

T-165 (T-158): Paul Barjon, 13.563

T-165 (T-158): Harrison Endycott, 13.563

166 (NR): David Lipsky, 12.583

168 (176): Nick Dunlap, 10.85

T-169 (T-162): Thorbjørn Olesen, 10.25

T-169 (T-162): J.J. Spaun, 10.25

170 (164): Matt NeSmith, 10.2

172 (165): Kevin Chappell, 8.25

173 (167): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, 7.1

174 (168): Chez Reavie, 6.75

175 (NR): Mac Meissner, 6.5

T-176 (T-169): Padraig Harrington, 6.4

T-176 (T-169): Austin Smotherman, 6.4

T-176 (T-169): Ryan Palmer, 6.4

177 (NR): Rico Hoey, 5.5

180 (175): Ryan Moore, 4.6

181 (T-177): MJ Daffue, 4

182 (179): Ben Taylor, 3.7

183 (180): Francesco Molinari, 2.65

184 (181): Brandt Snedeker, 2.15

185 (182): Norman Xiong, 2.1