Here Are The 2024 FedEx Cup Points Standings

The run to be at the top of the FedEx Cup list is underway as the PGA Tour is organizing its events. These points will help golfers keep their tour cards and become eligible for the playoffs in August. The 2024 roster has 35 regular events before the playoff series that ends with the Tour Championship.
These golfers qualify for this series through FedEx points that they get after winning an event, which are around 500 rewards for the winner. Added to that, every player making the cut will be rewarded with some points. Now, for the signature events, the FedEx points are around 700, which goes to the winner and 750 points are given to the champion of the majors and Players Championship.
Moreover, 300 points go to the winner of an event, taking place in the same week as the major or signature event. Now, let’s take a look at the FedEx standings after last week.
Golfers In The FedEx Standings After The Cognizant Classic
1 (1): Matthieu Pavon, 975.063
2 (2): Scottie Scheffler, 848
4 (3): Hideki Matsuyama, 825.035
5 (8): Jake Knapp, 775.905
6 (5): Wyndham Clark, 772.938
7 (6): Byeong Hun An, 756.329
8 (7): Xander Schauffele, 697.75
9 (9): J.T. Poston, 656.3
10 (10): Jason Day, 627.5
11 (11): Sahith Theegala, 623.7
12 (12): Nick Taylor, 621.225
13 (13): Patrick Cantlay, 616.85
15 (14): Sam Burns, 606.567
16 (15): Ludvig Åberg, 602.667
17 (95): Austin Eckroat, 571.05
18 (17): Luke List, 530.75
19 (42): Erik van Rooyen, 528.56
20 (18): Adam Hadwin, 523.167
21 (19): Grayson Murray, 506.375
22 (20): Harris English, 488.775
23 (21): Eric Cole, 484.908
24 (22): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 476.455
25 (23): Jordan Spieth, 463.375
26 (24): Collin Morikawa, 463.333
27 (25): Will Zalatoris, 448.143
28 (16): Justin Thomas, 443.167
29 (27): Keegan Bradley, 426.839
30 (28): Mark Hubbard, 386.179
31 (29): Thomas Detry, 377.455
32 (30): Nicolai Højgaard, 356.4
33 (31): Stephan Jaeger, 346.225
34 (32): Emiliano Grillo, 335.308
35 (45): Cameron Young, 329.75
36 (33): Charley Hoffman, 328.65
37 (34): Brian Harman, 324.6
38 (35): Sami Valimaki, 322.589
39 (40): Beau Hossler, 322.375
40 (36): Patrick Rodgers, 318.375
41 (44): Kevin Yu, 310.573
42 (37): Sungjae Im, 305.025
43 (38): Tony Finau, 304.941
44 (39): Si Woo Kim, 302.3
45 (108): Min Woo Lee, 298.564
46 (41): Max Homa, 287.643
47 (50): Keith Mitchell, 264.667
49 (54): Doug Ghim, 237.81
50 (46): Akshay Bhatia, 221.468
51 (49): Russell Henley, 219.239
52 (63): Andrew Novak, 218.5
53 (58): Matt Fitzpatrick, 212.46
54 (47): Adam Svensson, 211.424
55 (48): Sepp Straka, 210
56 (53): Maverick McNealy, 201.525
57 (51): Kurt Kitayama, 196.125
58 (52): Tommy Fleetwood, 194.75
59 (56): Justin Rose, 188.6
60 (55): Viktor Hovland, 187.906
61 (79): Peter Malnati, 184.333
62 (57): Justin Lower, 177.606
63 (83): Alex Noren, 171.979
64 (T-66): C.T. Pan, 171.5
65 (60): Denny McCarthy, 166.875
66 (64): Corey Conners, 164.338
67 (61): Tom Kim, 163.125
69 (112): K.H. Lee, 154.417
70 (65): Taylor Montgomery, 152.918
71 (62): Ben Griffin, 152.778
72 (85): Ben Silverman, 152.267
73 (69): Carson Young, 145.475
74 (T-66): Nate Lashley, 145
75 (70): Adam Schenk, 143.357
76 (84): Nico Echavarria, 143.329
77 (68): Taylor Pendrith, 142.5
78 (T-130): Shane Lowry, 138.85
79 (76): Davis Thompson, 138.65
80 (71): Taylor Moore, 137.507
81 (72): Cam Davis, 133.167
82 (73): Andrew Putnam, 132.625
83 (74): Brendon Todd, 130.223
84 (77): Carl Yuan, 128.9
85 (104): Billy Horschel, 121.875
86 (78): Michael Kim, 118.717
87 (80): Ryo Hisatsune, 116.292
88 (81): Mackenzie Hughes, 114.175
89 (82): Brandon Wu, 111.274
90 (94): Rory McIlroy, 108.804
91 (86): Robert MacIntyre, 106.46
92 (NR): David Skinns, 104
93 (87): Greyson Sigg, 100
94 (91): Lucas Glover, 98.406
95 (97): Jimmy Stanger, 88
96 (88): Seamus Power, 86.55
97 (89): S.H. Kim, 86.122
98 (100): Chesson Hadley, 85.15
99 (90): Lee Hodges, 82.406
100 (98): Alexander Björk, 76.65
101 (101): Parker Coody, 72.4
102 (129): Sam Ryder, 72.329
103 (173): Martin Laird, 71.929
104 (92): Sam Stevens, 71.819
105 (132): Zach Johnson, 71.529
106 (93): Aaron Baddeley, 71.455
107 (96): Aaron Rai, 69.525
108 (99): Chandler Phillips, 67.8
109 (111): Joseph Bramlett, 63.893
110 (151): Garrick Higgo, 63.8
111 (102): Bronson Burgoon, 62.25
112 (114): Rickie Fowler, 60.19
113 (161): Tyson Alexander, 60.029
114 (103): Nick Hardy, 57.807
115 (105): Rafael Campos, 55.5
116 (T-169): Victor Perez, 55.4
117 (106): Patton Kizzire, 55.2
118 (107): Henrik Norlander, 54.167
119 (109): Tom Whitney, 53.143
120 (110): Matt Wallace, 53.089
121 (119): Jorge Campillo, 49.5
122 (113): Dylan Wu, 48.8
123 (125): Troy Merritt, 47.3
124 (115): Martin Trainer, 45.4
125 (116): Alex Smalley, 45.1
126 (117): Robby Shelton, 44.35
127 (118): Harry Hall, 43.525
128 (148): Jacob Bridgeman, 42.963
129 (138): Chad Ramey, 41.75
130 (120): Joe Highsmith, 41.625
131 (T-177): Bud Cauley, 41.429
132 (121): Jhonattan Vegas, 41.1
133 (122): Ryan Brehm, 41
134 (123): Scott Stallings, 40.8
135 (124): Justin Suh, 38.8
136 (126): Daniel Berger, 37.518
137 (127): Zac Blair, 36.217
138 (128): Hayden Springer, 36.125
139 (T-130): Trace Crowe, 34.85
140 (133): Stewart Cink, 33.25
141 (134): Cameron Champ, 31
142 (160): Ryan Fox, 30.375
143 (135): Tyler Duncan, 29.929
144 (136): Lanto Griffin, 28.763
145 (137): Hayden Buckley, 28.755
146 (166): Chris Gotterup, 25.75
147 (139): Erik Barnes, 22.764
148 (157): Vincent Norrman, 22.35
149 (140): Ben Martin, 21.9
150 (141): Webb Simpson, 21.875
151 (142): Kevin Dougherty, 21.75
152 (143): James Hahn, 21.1
153 (147): Camilo Villegas, 20.65
154 (149): Davis Riley, 20.4
155 (144): Vince Whaley, 20
156 (145): Gary Woodland, 19.5
157 (146): Matt Kuchar, 18.375
158 (150): Ben Kohles, 15.56
159 (152): Joel Dahmen, 14.625
T-160 (T-153): Wilson Furr, 14.5
T-160 (T-153): Ryan McCormick, 14.5
T-162 (155): Max Greyserman, 14.15
T-162 (174): Will Gordon, 14.15
163 (156): Alejandro Tosti, 13.664
T-165 (T-158): Paul Barjon, 13.563
T-165 (T-158): Harrison Endycott, 13.563
166 (NR): David Lipsky, 12.583
168 (176): Nick Dunlap, 10.85
T-169 (T-162): Thorbjørn Olesen, 10.25
T-169 (T-162): J.J. Spaun, 10.25
170 (164): Matt NeSmith, 10.2
172 (165): Kevin Chappell, 8.25
173 (167): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, 7.1
174 (168): Chez Reavie, 6.75
175 (NR): Mac Meissner, 6.5
T-176 (T-169): Padraig Harrington, 6.4
T-176 (T-169): Austin Smotherman, 6.4
T-176 (T-169): Ryan Palmer, 6.4
180 (175): Ryan Moore, 4.6
181 (T-177): MJ Daffue, 4
182 (179): Ben Taylor, 3.7
183 (180): Francesco Molinari, 2.65
184 (181): Brandt Snedeker, 2.15
185 (182): Norman Xiong, 2.1
All the top 70 golfers in the FedEx points standings will go to the playoffs and the top 50, after the FedEx St. Jude Championship, will qualify for the 2025 signature events. Also, the top 30 after the Tour Championship list determines who will earn the winning prize of $25 million from the total purse of $100 million. This list will keep changing until August and it is to see which golfers make it to the 2024 FedEx playoffs.