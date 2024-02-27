Why Should Tiger Woods Take Up The PGA Tour Commissioner’s Role In The Future?

As per the current scenario of golf, the PGA Tour needs a new commissioner and Tiger Woods will perfectly execute the role. The PGA Tour and LIV League are both in deep waters and investing an immense amount of money to bring in top golfers. Moreover, the US-based investors are not happy with the waterlogged fields and the LIV circuit does not have enough viewership.

Advertisement

The golf world is scattered, and except for the majors, there is no Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, or other top LIV names in the PGA events field. This is also upsetting for the fans and more golfers are getting lured by LIV money. Thus, the fans either have to compromise on golf as a sport to watch their favorite players or watch the PGA events without them. In this current scenario, a new PGA commissioner is highly needed and this is why.

Why does the PGA Tour need a new commissioner in Tiger Woods?

Jay Monahan did not take the LIV Golf threat seriously and even failed to understand the golfers on his tour. He announced a merger with the rival tour’s financial backer PIF without anybody’s consent and became a villain for everybody. Monahan also attempted to play a money card with the Player Impact Program, where Tiger Woods came out victorious without playing many events in 2021.

Advertisement

Not only these, but he made several other nonsensical attempts. The June merger announcement still does not have a framework and Monahan kept Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods as the frontmen defenders to shield him. Now, if Monahan steps down from his throne, who should be his heir? A person inside the golf, who is aware of the intricacies or outside the golf?

Of course, somebody who knows the sport and the board management of the tour properly. Tiger Woods can be a fitting qualifier for that, having had 15 majors to his name and a splendid career. He is also quite a businessman and is the player director of the tour. Moreover, nobody would exert as much effort as Woods for golf.

Tiger Woods is a name that people summon to recognize golf and it is rare in other sports. Woods’ competitive nature can also be an add-on to the tour’s advantage because he will try his level best to defeat the PIF.

Also, the golf god has already had his time on-course, so it is better to use his mind in the remaining days for the tour’s revenue and success.

Woods suffered an accident in 2021 and since then he has withdrawn numerous times so rather than fixing his body, he can fix the game and use his expertise for the sport he has invested his whole life in.