Jordan Spieth And Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson Among 10 Big-Time Golfers Missing The Cut At The Valspar Championship

Jordan Spieth reacts to his putts on the green of the second hole during the Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 7, 2024.

The Valspar Championship is giving a tough time even to the experts. Jordan Spieth missed the cut at the tournament after 36 holes and nine other golfers couldn’t make it to the weekend. While, the Copperhead course gave a tough time to some golfers, around five golfers sat atop the leaderboard. The names include Kevin Streelman, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hudges, and Chandler Phillips.

Also, nine golfers, including Justin Thomas, are sitting in sixth place on the leaderboard. Other than Spieth, Zach Johnson is also among the top golfers who missed the cut. Here’s the entire list of the ten golfers who couldn’t make it to the Copperhead course on Saturday and Sunday.

10 Golfers Who Missed The Cut At The Valspar Championship

Here’s the entire list of golfers who couldn’t make the cut after 36 holes in the Valspar Championship, according to the official PGA Tour page:

Jordan Spieth: His score after the first and second rounds stood at 2-under 69 and 3-over 74. After tying for 30th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Spieth couldn’t get into the weekend rounds of the Players Championship and the Valspar Championship.

Sam Burns: He had two rounds of 71 and 72 and couldn’t make the cut for the Valspar Championship. Moreover, this is his first missed cut.

Keegan Bradley: He had two rounds of 72 and 71 and missed the cut in two events in a row: the Players Championship and the Valspar Championship.

Brian Harman: Brian Harman’s result was disappointing after landing at T2 in the Players Championship. He showed two rounds of 70 and 74 on Thursday and Friday.

Sepp Straka: Sepp Straka missed cuts in three of the eight events he participated in and played two rounds of 72 each.

Zach Johnson: The US Ryder Cup captain didn’t play quite well this week and secured 70 and 76 in the first two rounds. As a result, he missed the second cut of the year at the Valspar Championship.

Gary Woodland: He missed the cut in two of his three events. At the Valspar Championship, he couldn’t get through the cut line because of poor gameplay that saw 71 and 74 over the first two rounds.

Tony Finau: The Valspar Championship is the golfer’s first missed cut of the year. His total was 5-over in total.

Min Woo Lee: Min Woo Lee displayed a disappointing performance at the Copperhead Course, which saw 74 and 75 over two days.

Kevin Kisner: The NBC analyst of the WM Phoneix Open was in this week’s Valspar Championship but the golfer’s 13-over score couldn’t get him on to the weekend. He had to return home early and this happened in all five events that he participated in. Thus, it is to see which golfer grabs the trophy on Sunday from the rest of the field.