Brooks Koepka vs LIV Golf: Golfer Throws Shade on His League Over Its 2024 Schedule

LIV Golf’s official Instagram handle has been highly engrossed regarding off-season player movement and free agency. But unlike other updates, the LIV Golf authorities haven’t been very vocal about the next season’s schedule. This has apparently been frustrating for Brooks Koepka, one of the big shots on the LIV circuit, who has been venting out his annoyance in the comments section of LIV Golf’s social media.

Over the weekend, Koepka twice took his frustration out on an official Instagram post of LIV Golf, where he poked direct questions at the Saudi-funded league, which has been secretive about the next season’s schedule lately. The first incident took place on Saturday when LIV posted a fan interaction forum on Instagram with the captain, “Who’s DM are you replying to?”

Brooks commented with a direct query regarding the upcoming schedule. “The DM with the schedule for next year would be nice”. His tone indeed sounded irritated. Later, he went on to delete this comment.

The following day, as the league posted a picture of Koepka, he targeted the league again with a remark, “We don’t know what course cause we haven’t seen the schedule”. Thus, it was clear how desperately the 33-year-old wanted his league to come out clear about its next season’s schedule. While much of LIV’s plans for the coming year remain under wraps, there are a few things it has confirmed.

LIV Golf Anoounces Return to Adelaide After Smashing Success Last Season

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman confirmed the return of the Saudi-funded league to Adelaide for its 2024 season. The league achieved most of its success in Australia, along with huge viewership and massive spectator crowds. Thus, keeping the future of LIV in mind, especially after its uncertainty following the $3 billion merger, Norman went on to express his excitement for its return.

The event will take place on April 26 and will continue through the weekend until it ends on April 28 at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide. As Norman announced its return, he also said in an interview,

“The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide showed the world how global audiences are embracing LIV Golf, which is breathing new life into the sports.”

With the framework agreement currently underway, fans believe that it is possible that LIV Golf will announce its new roster once the agreement is finalized.