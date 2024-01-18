LIV Golf Revamps Its Format To Reformulate Some Rules After Signing Jon Rahm

LIV Golf has gone on to change its format by allowing a bigger field after the league signed Jon Rahm. This will also enable Rahm to captain his brand new team in the LIV events.

Advertisement

A new team called Legion XIII GC is also added to the roster, which will be guided by Rahm as captain. This brings the total number of teams on the LIV Golf league to be 13. Hence, the total number of players, which was previously 48, have also increased to 52. Apart from this, LIV Golf’s bigger field also invited two unsigned golfers. This makes the total number of players 54, and these six new golfers will tee it off at LIV’s first event at Mayokaba. But, who are these unsigned players?

LIV Golf Revamps Its Format To Accomodate Two Unsigned Players

One of the unsigned golfers is an invitee as a wild card entry. The other spot will be filled by the Asian Tour’s International Series Standings leader. Thus, Andy Ogletree, being the champion, will play for LIV Golf. The international series ranks are credited based on the prize money bagged; hence, these golfers earn money from LIV events.

Advertisement

These golfers will not get OWGR ranks but will get LIV individual ranks. The changes will be in effect next month. The discussions are underway and LIV has also further added that the sponsor of a tournament can also decide the ‘wild card’ unsigned player. The Saudi-backed league will keep its traditional shot-gun start, but the league will introduce two more three balls, making the total number 18. But it has come to attention that Rahm doesn’t prefer the format. In an interview, he said,

“Shotgun [start] with three days to me is not a golf tournament.”

After he moved to the LIV league, Rahm affirmed that he’d look out for future changes in the format.

“For all those things I like about this movement, there are always going to be things that are not perfect” he said, referring to the format. Added to that, he said, “It’s an ever-growing and ever-changing machine. I hope the leaders of LIV Golf might listen to my advice and see some changes in the future that are better for the future of the game.”

Contrary to Rahm, Talor Gooch finds the LIV format perfect since Thursdays are irrelevant to him. With so much changing in the golf world, it is to be seen whether Rahm’s request is heard or LIV keeps its 54-hole no-cut field.