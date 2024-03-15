‘I Lost A Lot Of Confidence’: Jason Day Talks About His Rigorous Sessions With Coach After Awful Play At The Arnold Palmer Invitational

Mar 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Jason Day hits his drive on the first tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day has started his campaign at the TPC Sawgrass with a blistering round of 5 under 67 to finish on the T9 rank of The Players Championship leaderboard. After completing his opening round play, the former PGA Championship winner said that he almost lost his confidence in his hitting. However, it seems that his extensive practice with his coach Chris Como before the tournament has paid off.

The 36-year-old kicked off this season with a brilliant top-10 finish at The Sentry, but followed it with a T34 finish at the American Express and a missed-cut performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. After that, he finished inside the top 10 in his next two starts on the PGA Tour. But that form was short-lived as he finished with a two-over-par score at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

Jason Day Reveals Doing Quality Work With His Coach Before The Players Championship

Just before The Players Championship, the 13-time PGA Tour champ spent a lot of time with his coach Chris Como. Certainly, his hard work has helped him as he finished with a respectable score and in a very good position on the leaderboard.

During the post-round interview at TPC Sawgrass, Jason Day said,

“I did a lot of good quality work with Chris at the start of the week… I typically don’t like to work during the weeks that I’m playing but I hit it awful last week, and I didn’t know what was going on.” Day continued and said, “I lost a lot of confidence in my hitting. My targets were way too large. We had a two-way miss going on. When that happens, it’s hard to commit to any type of shot.

Jason Day further explained that they worked on some technical aspects of the game, however, that has been a major focus for the last six months. The American added that the hard work has certainly helped him find a great balance.

“Just tried to work on some of the technical stuff that we’ve been trying to get into over the last six months. That’s difficult because I’ve got to teeter on the edge of being a little bit too sore in my back … I’ve got to really kind of find a good balance there. I feel like I found a nice balance.”

In the second round of The Players Championship, Jason Day will again partner with Si Woo Kim and Matt Kuchar. They will start their play at 1:18 p.m. ET on Friday. It will be interesting to see if the former PGA Championship winner capitalizes on his great start and finishes higher on the leaderboard after the end of 36 holes.