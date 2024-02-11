‘Shut Up’: PGA Tour Pros Now Angry At Fans At The WM Phoenix Open Amid Chaos

The 2024 edition of the WM Phoenix Open has been pretty wild. Although the TPC Scottsdale event is always known for its loud nature, this time the loudness was not at all sweet, at least, for a few golfers. Things got wild on Sunday when PGA Tour pros Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel got involved in a heated conversation with fans.

NUCLR Golf shared the video on X (formerly Twitter). However, there is no clarity on what frustrated the former US Ryder Cup captain, Zach Johnson, at the 15th-hole tee box on Sunday. He got really angry at one of the fans as he was heard saying,

“Don’t sir me, somebody said it! I’m just sick of it, just shut up!”

In another video shared by an X user, another PGA Tour pro Billy Horshcel was seen being involved with a fan. The incident happened after a fan was heard shouting during Nicolo Galletti’s shot at the fairway. A fan was heard shouting at the American golfer,

‘Bill, watch the shot.” While the other fan said, “get him next year.”

To which Billy Horschel was heard replying them back by saying,

“buddy, when he’s over the shot shut the hell up! He’s trying to hit a damn golf shot here, it’s our f*****g job!”

The ongoing WM Phoenix Open is often said to have the loudest and rowdiest crowd. However, this time the tournament is witnessing even more ruckus than usual. In the history of the tournament, it was the first time when the entrance gate was temporarily shut and the alcohol sale was suspended.

Another PGA Tour Pro Took The Heat To Social Media About Fan Behavior At WM Phoenix Open

After the third round of the ongoing TPC Scottsdale, South Korean PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An took to X and replied to multiple fans about their questions regarding what exactly was the problem.

A fan questioned what the people think about the play at the WM Phoenix Open. To which the PGA Tour pro replied and stated that everyone was out of control.

Another fan asked why the golfers were creating so many issues regarding the loud nature of the WM Phoenix Open. Byeong Hun An replied that most of the crowd was respectable but around three percent were doing “dumb stuff”. He added that it was really weird for him to hear such stuff.

The WM Phoenix Open may be one of the best-attended golf tournaments. But the kind of things happening in the 2024 edition is unbearable to PGA Tour pros. Hopefully, the tournament ends on a better note with none keeping any sour feelings regarding the same.