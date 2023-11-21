Launch of Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s New League Postponed to 2025 Following Venue Damages

Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods during the R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The tech-based innovative league of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy has postponed its inaugural season to 2025 owing to the severe damage to its venue’s roof following a storm. The star-studded league was previously scheduled to begin on January 9, 2024.

Advertisement

The air-supported dome (that seemed like a mere tent to many) of the Florida-based SoFi center suddenly collapsed on November 14 because of a power outage issue in the backend. Moreover, the incident has hugely affected the surrounding arena, although nobody was injured.

Speculating the condition, the TGL officials said in a statement, “Following discussions with key partners, including players, our six team ownership groups, PGA Tour leadership and our commercial partners, SoFi, ESPN and Palm Beach State College, the decision has been made to postpone the start of the TGL season until early 2025”.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TGL/status/1726649900518261107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

They further added that the decision was taken after keeping several crucial aspects in mind, like short-term solutions, player schedules, and others. The TGL team promises to grow excitement among fans despite the situation and will keep updating the audience.

Seeing the dire condition of the venue, a disappointed Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy opened up and shared their thoughts on the shocking news.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Believe Delay Fruitful for TGL

Tiger Woods, who had been excited for TGL, has now accepted the fact that unless the venue is structured properly, the game cannot begin.

He said, “I’ve been a believer in TGL, and as the momentum has built this past year, I’m even more excited…Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I’m fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players”.

Advertisement

As the conversation proceeded, Rory McIlroy added,

“The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are happy that no one was injured. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger.” Rory keeps his faith in the league and looks at the positive aspects of the situation.

The venue of TGL, SoFi Center, is a 250,000-square-foot indoor location that can hold 1600 fans at a time. It is a huge area, and thus, reconstruction of the venue will indeed take time. With a star-studded roster with names like Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and Rickie Fowler, among others, and huge investors like Serena Williams, Steve Cohen, Arthur Blank, and Fenway Sports Group, this news comes as a big setback to Tiger Woods and his team. Will this have a major impact on the success of the new league? Only time will tell.